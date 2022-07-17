Guarani 0 x 2 Bahia: watch the best moments and goals of the match for the 18th round of Serie B | Bahia

Bahia defeated Guarani, on Saturday night, by 2-0, at the Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in the city of Campinas, in a game valid for round #18 of Serie B. Ignacio opened the scoring for Tricolor, still in the first half . In the second half, Raí Nascimento secured the result. [assista acima aos melhores momentos].
Guarani vs Bahia Série B — Photo: Rogério Capela/AGIF
The good start of the Tricolor was awarded with a goal in the 11th minute. Daniel took a corner in the small area. The ball did not gain height, but Ignacio went to the round to head and open the scoring.
At 11 min of the 1st half – Ignacio do Bahia’s header against Guarani
In the second half, it was Bahia's turn to swing the net in a good move built by the left. Mugni scored with Djalma and crossed low, in the small area, for Raí to score first and score.
At 32 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area of Raí do Bahia against Guarani
Now, Bahia is already focusing on the closing game of the first round of Series B. Next Tuesday, Tricolor will host CRB, at 19:00 (GMT), at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 19th round. Tickets for the game are on sale now.