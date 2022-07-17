Guarani 0 x 2 Bahia: watch the best moments and goals of the match for the 18th round of Serie B | Bahia

Bahia defeated Guarani, on Saturday night, by 2-0, at the Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in the city of Campinas, in a game valid for round #18 of Serie B. Ignacio opened the scoring for Tricolor, still in the first half . In the second half, Raí Nascimento secured the result. [assista acima aos melhores momentos].

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Serie B table

1 of 2 Guarani vs Bahia Série B — Photo: Rogério Capela/AGIF Guarani vs Bahia Série B — Photo: Rogério Capela/AGIF

The good start of the Tricolor was awarded with a goal in the 11th minute. Daniel took a corner in the small area. The ball did not gain height, but Ignacio went to the round to head and open the scoring. [Confira abaixo o gol de Ignácio].

At 11 min of the 1st half – Ignacio do Bahia’s header against Guarani

In the second half, it was Bahia’s turn to swing the net in a good move built by the left. Mugni scored with Djalma and crossed low, in the small area, for Raí to score first and score. [Confira abaixo o gol de Raí].

At 32 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area of ​​Raí do Bahia against Guarani