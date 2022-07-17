Hadballa says he was censored by Record TV in the Power Couple final: “I was forbidden to speak”

The former participant Power Couple Brazil 6 Hadson Nery, better known as Hadballaused his Twitter profile this Friday (15) to complain about an alleged censorship of the Record TV. Yesterday (14) the grand finale of the reality show led by Adriane Galisteuand Eliza Fagundes’ husband did not like being interrupted by the presenter.

The former BBB, who could not finish his comment on Mussunzinho, took the opportunity to share an excerpt from the program, from the official profile of the reality show, in which he appears arguing with Karoline Menezes’ husband.

I was forbidden to talk about the little bike that made this braggart freak out in the game. Once again only one side of the story was shown, what to do? I’ll keep quiet that it’s better, I have four children to raise. #lightweight. Hadballa wrote on the microblog.

Hadballa mentioned the case that had already been talked about by Albert Bressan inside the Power mansion. According to Adryana Ribeiro’s husband, Mussunzinho had been warned of the favoritism of Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio through a woman on a bicycle.

The story ran throughout the entire season, but it was only towards the end of the season that Karol and Mussunzinho revealed the plot. At first, the former BBB denied it, then said that “Sylvinha had looked for him on Instagram, to make him an offer“then he contradicted himself and claimed to have created the “story to catch the beast”.

