Health and Endemic Agents win a Job and Salary Plan in Poços de Caldas – ONDA POÇOS

This week, the Poços de Caldas Chamber approved the Career Plan for Community Health Agents (ACS) and Endemic Combat Agents (ACE).

Dozens of civil servants crowded the plenary of the Legislative to witness the approval of the proposal. After all, for more than a decade they have sought this right. Now, finally, these primary health care workers will be able to progress in their careers.

“The approval of the career plan represents a victory, a very big achievement in this category. It is a struggle that has been fought in different administrations. We asked that the plan be put into practice because the category was not progressing in the career”, explains Fabiana Gimenes, general secretary of the Union.

She says that, without the plan, a civil servant with a decade of prefecture received the same salary as a novice civil servant. “The plan comes as an incentive, as a way of valuing the category. They walk a lot from sunrise to sunset, enter people’s homes, perform a difficult service, but one that is essential for society and deserves appreciation,” she says.

Fabiana points out that the law must be sanctioned by the mayor today, since civil servants have until the 15th (Friday) to present qualification titles to progress in their careers this year.

In addition, the general secretary of Sindserv reminds us that there is still an important road ahead. The next step is to ensure the applicability of the federal law that grants them the right to insalubrity, which is not paid by the municipality.

