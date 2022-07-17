How do I know I’m among the 500,000 contemplated?

O Nubank confirmed at the end of June that raised the limit credit card of more than 500 thousand customers Brazilians. The news had a lot of repercussion and reached the top of the list of most talked about topics on Twitter on the 30th.

Check out the post where fintech announce the operation:

Oh oh… here’s good answering about the limit increase for more than 587 thousand people 🥰#SocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/3xkQnDlYHD — Nubank (@nubank) June 30, 2022

old demand

Get more limit to use the credit function of purple and a demand of thousands of customers of the digital bank. For this reason, whenever a mass action like this occurs, the news goes viral on social media.

It is quite common for the company to release reduced limits, especially for consumers with a bad credit history. In many cases, the customer ends up giving up to continue using the product because its margin does not exceed R$ 50 or other lower values.

According to Nubank, credit analyzes are carried out periodically. If it perceives that the user is able to spend more, the company automatically releases the amounts.

Tips for raising the limit

the own fintech published on his blog some tips for those who want to have more credit on their card. See what they are:

Pay the invoice before the due date; Update income in the app whenever there are changes; Concentrate all expenses on purple; Do not delay the payment of other bills so as not to be negative; Create a good relationship with the bank by contracting other products and services.

To check your credit card limit, access the “My cards” menu in the Nubank app and choose the “Adjust Limit” option.