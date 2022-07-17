How much does it cost to mine 1 BTC, according to JPMorgan – Money Times

A new report by the bank JPMorgan (JPM; JPMC34) estimates that the cost of mining a bitcoin (BTC) has fallen 45.9% from the beginning of June until now.

According to the bank’s report, the production cost for mining a BTC plummeted from US$ 24 thousandat the beginning of last month, to US$ 13 thousandrecently.

According to Decrypt, the production cost to mine bitcoin corresponds to an estimate of the average cost to mine 1 BTC per day.

The category depends on some variables, but is mainly linked to energy costs for operating the machines.

That is, as long as the price of the bitcoin stay above production costs, mining the cryptocurrency remains profitable.

Production cost is also important as a parameter of cryptocurrency during a bearish cycle. Crypto market observers suggest that this cost can also be seen “as the lower end of the price range of the cryptocurrency market.” bitcoin” on a bear market.

According to JPMorgan, the lower limit of bitcoin could be $13,000 – which corresponds to a 45% drop from the current crypto price.

The investment bank based the estimates on falling electricity use, due to more efficient mining equipment.

Cost to mine bitcoin varies

However, the production cost to mine a bitcoin differs from other sources. Data from the MacroMicro website indicate that the cost of production is still around US$ 17,700.

The website reported that, “when mining costs are lower than the market value of the bitcoin, more miners join.” However, “when the costs are higher than the revenue obtained, the number of miners decreases.”

According to Decrypt, both JPMorgan and MacroMicro used data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) to estimate the cost of production.

However, the data provided by the index depends on the average electricity cost of mining equipment – ​​which can vary widely and affect results.

Other categories taken into account, such as number of employees, infrastructure and hardware, may also vary.

Crypto miners face difficulties

Regardless of the different costs for producing the bitcoincrypto miners have faced difficulties and increased pressure in recent times.

In a recent report, the website Glassnode stated that “mineral bitcoin are earning only 49% of the last 12 months average.”

Events such as the price drop at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, China’s ban on the crypto industry and the dramatic drop in the crypto market influence mining results. bitcoin.

In June, crypto mining giant Core Scientific, for example, sold 7,202 bitcoins per $167 millionapproximately $23,000 for each BTC.

the quantity sold represents 79% of bitcoin present on the company’s balance sheet.

The bitcoin miner said the sale was necessary to maintain liquidity, pay off debt and fund growth and operations.

Another crypto miner, Argo Blockchain, also sold around $15.6 million worth of bitcoin to cover costs.

*With Decrypt information

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.