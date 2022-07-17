How to activate Shopee cashback in the Nubank app?

Nubank announced a partnership with Shopee that provides cashback of up to BRL 50.00 per purchase and up to BRL 1,500 per month. Check out!

On Monday (4), Nubank announced a partnership with Shopee that provides cashback of up to BRL 50.00 per purchase. In this way, in order to get the money back, the consumer needs to access and activate the benefit at Nubank Shopping.

How to activate Shopee cashback on Nubank?

For the user who already has the benefit available in the app, it is now possible to access the Nubank platform to check which Shopee offers are giving cashback. Check how to activate the function:

Access the Nubank application;

Click on “Shopping”, the icon is at the bottom right of the screen;

Scroll down and select the Shopee offer;

After reading the information that will appear on the screen, click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”;

After the previous step, cashback will already be activated, just go to Shopee’s website or app (available for Android and iOS) to see all promotions that give access to cashback.

It is worth mentioning that to access the benefit, the user must start and finish the purchase in the same session.

No need to use Nubank card to get Shopee cashback. The platform offers several payment methods. So just use whichever is most convenient.

How is the cashback amount calculated?

There is no set percentage, it varies according to each offer made available at Shopping do Nubank. Therefore, to calculate the amount of cashback you will have, the customer must take into account the value of the items without shipping.

When will I receive the cashback?

According to the digital bank, the amount is deposited directly into the consumer’s account within 90 days after the purchase is confirmed. The user can use the amount as they wish, whether to make new purchases, pay bills or even apply.

Is there a cashback limit?

The cashback limit, per purchase, is BRL 50.00. However, consumers can receive up to BRL 1,500 per month in cashback. However, it is necessary to wait a minimum interval of 1 hour between one purchase and another.

