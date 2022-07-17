The Caixa Tem loan offers values ​​to MEIs and individuals who have a productive activity or provide services. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

The Caixa Tem loan offers credit of up to BRL 1,000 to individuals who have a productive activity or provision of services, and up to BRL 3,000 to MEIs that do not have access to credit lines, including those with a dirty name.

Part of the Federal Government’s plan to boost Brazil’s economy, the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, SIM Digital, grants values ​​to citizens across the country.

The SIM Digital interest rate varies according to the group that is applying for the loan. For individuals, the interest rate starts at 1.95% per month and the amount can be paid in 24 months. Meanwhile, for MEIs the interest is 1.99% per month and payment is also made in 24 months.

How to apply for the new loan offered by Caixa?

Individuals, who carry out some productive activity or provide services, need to apply for microcredit directly at Caixa Tem, which is available for Android and iOS. It is necessary to update the application before applying for the new loan.

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Finally, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will be able to access borrowed credit by going to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. They must have at least 12 months of billing with the CNPJ at the time of hiring.

What happens if you are late paying the Cash loan?

If the customer does not make the payment by the due date, the debt will increase over time, as there is a fine and interest for the delay. It is important that the person settles the debt before it becomes “a snowball”. Therefore, the faster the amount due is paid, the less fees will be charged.

Delayed debts make it difficult for the user to obtain other loans from Caixa and other financial institutions, such as Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Bradesco. Therefore, the correct thing is to analyze if the installments fit within the budget of the month.

In this way, when the customer makes the contract, a relationship with the bank responsible for the credit is initiated. By deleting accounts on time, the consumer’s score increases and, in the future, larger loan offers may arise.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Netflix releases new function and delights users

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com