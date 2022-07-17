How to ‘Beat’ the Social Media Algorithm — and Why You Should Try | Social networks

Social network algorithms are responsible for analyzing the activity of each user and offering publications that are similar to the content with which they have already interacted. While some recommendations are welcome, this mechanism can limit you to certain niches and prevent discovery of other types of content. In addition, as they study user behavior, algorithms can also be annoying and fill your feed with advertisements for a product related to your searches and interactions on the social network.

What is stalking? And link in bio? Understand expressions used on Instagram

Trying to dodge the algorithms, therefore, is a good option to have more control over the content you see on social networks and use them with more autonomy. With that in mind, the TechTudo explains, in the following lines, how the algorithms work, how they impact the browsing experience on social networks and lists four ways to try to “beat them”.

1 of 4 List features tips to circumvent social media algorithms — Photo: Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash List features tips to circumvent social media algorithms — Photo: Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

How to get likes on Instagram? See the TechTudo Forum

Algorithms are sequences of reasoning or instructions that any software needs to execute to reach a certain result. The basis of many computer systems, they have several functions, ranging from calculating routes in map applications, such as Waze, to protecting your personal data through encryption systems. In social networks, algorithms are used to understand the behavior of each user and display exactly the type of content they like to see, as well as to target advertisements.

2 of 4 Social network algorithms are trained to understand the behavior of each user — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash Social network algorithms are trained to understand the behavior of each user — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash

This influences many aspects of an application’s user experience. The content that appears first on your Instagram feed, for example, was chosen from an analysis that the algorithms made of your previous activity. The suggestions in the “Explore” tab are also selected according to the knowledge that the algorithms have about you. By customizing the display of content according to the user’s interest, social networks are able to keep people connected for longer, also increasing their exposure to advertising.

Each social network works with its own algorithms and has different criteria for ranking its content. Instagram, for example, decides which posts to show, in the feed and in Stories, for each user based on factors such as the number of likes and views, post date and location. The app also analyzes posts you’ve reacted to in the past to show similar ones.

Regarding the Explore section and Reels, the algorithms observe the information of each post and try to reconcile it with the profile’s tastes and habits to show relevant content, since the most prominent posts come mainly from accounts not followed by the user. The analysis also takes into account the likes, shares and posts you save.

3 of 4 Algorithms’ strategy is to offer popular content that interests users — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images The algorithms’ strategy is to offer popular content that interests users — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images

These factors are also considered by TikTok to suggest new content on the “For You Page”. In addition, the short video app also analyzes details such as captions, hashtags, sounds and effects contained in the production, so that it can later show clips that contain similar elements.

The general idea of ​​the algorithms, therefore, is the same for almost all social networks: to offer popular content that manages to keep the user for as long as possible on the platforms.

Why you should try to dodge the algorithms

When you like, comment or share a post, you are teaching the social network what you like. And the more information this network has about your behavior, the more it shows you other posts that might interest you. Thus, you end up consuming one piece of content after another and spend more time scrolling through the feed than expected.

4 of 4 Dodging algorithms is a way to discover new content — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images Dodging algorithms is a way to discover new content — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images

Also, algorithms can be a bit limiting. When viewing only content that you already like, you may be missing out on a number of other interesting posts. Dodging algorithms is therefore a way to “get out of your bubble” and discover new content that you might like. Here are four ways to bypass social media algorithms.

1. Do not confirm the algorithm’s suspicions

In addition to showing people and pages you follow, some social networks also show suggested posts. These contents are recommended based on analysis of your past activity and show videos and photos similar to others you’ve interacted with.

It turns out that, by liking or commenting on suggested publications, you end up confirming the suspicions of that social network and providing more data about your preferences. Therefore, avoid interacting with recommendations. If you like a suggested post, you can make the algorithm difficult and search for it manually by searching the profile that made the post.

2. When possible, use the chronological feed

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter allow the user to choose between an algorithmic feed, in which the social network chooses the display order of posts, and a chronological feed, which displays the most recent content first. When opting for the first modality, the user provides more behavioral data about himself to the social network, which can further refine his profile. The tip, therefore, is always to choose the chronological feed. By interacting with content that appears first, the platform will have fewer clues about you.

3. Use the social network offline or incognito

Another way to prevent social networks from getting more personal data is to use them offline or in the incognito tab of the browser. Of course, this cannot be done on some platforms that require registration to start using, such as Facebook. But on sites like YouTube, it’s perfectly possible to watch videos without being signed in to an account.

For networks that require you to be logged in to a profile, one solution is to use fake accounts. While platforms are still tracking your activity, you can omit personal information such as name, date of birth and email. This makes it more difficult to track your profile and gather accurate data about you.

with information from life hacker

See too: four things Instagram knows about you