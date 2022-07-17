With new digital banks emerging, it is common for consumers to want to find out if an institution is accredited by the Central Bank. See more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The number of digital banks has grown in recent years and so have the services offered. It is common that, faced with the emergence of new financial institutions, consumers are in doubt whether the company that is offering a product is real or if it is accredited by the Central Bank.

Traditional banks such as Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Itaú Unibanco and Caixa Econômica Federal began to compete for space with fintechs that have become well known for offering cashback, loans, easy credit card approval and much more.

However, some banks and their services leave some citizens in doubt. Many institutions are new to the market, still little talked about, making the consumer wonder: how do I know if it is safe to accept what this company is offering me?

How to find out if a bank is really accredited by the Central Bank?

First of all, it is important to point out that distrusting a company can help consumers avoid financial scams and fraud. If the bank appears not to be accredited by the Central Bank, the ideal is to use the internet in favor.

There is a BC consultation system that makes it possible to identify whether or not an institution is authorized to operate in the country. Therefore, this is a good option for those who are “one feet behind” in relation to a particular bank.

Check out how to find out if a bank is really accredited by the Central Bank

To find out if a company is accredited or not, the citizen must access the Central Bank website. On the page, just type the name of the bank or financial institution in the “Institution name” field and then click on “Search”.

Once the institution is searched, information about it will be displayed on the screen. If nothing is shown on the page, it means that the bank is not authorized by the BC. The ideal is not to create an account, pass on information or accept offers from companies that do not appear on the list.

Finally, it should be noted that the search can also be performed by branch, CNPJ, state and municipality. It is not necessary to fill in all the fields, just one of them is enough.

Image: izkes / Shutterstock.com