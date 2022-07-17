How to register the password for the NOVO CARTÃO do AUXÍLIO BRASIL?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the Aid Brazil cards were sent to the recipients’ addresses at the end of June. These cards will be used so that families can withdraw the amount each month. Until then, it was being used the Bolsa Família cardwhich remains active.

Initially, the Auxílio Brasil card will be granted to families included in the program from December 2021. This means that those who already made the withdrawal with the Bolsa Família card can continue using this document.

were issued 3.2 million chip card units. This one that has the debit function, that is, it can be inserted in the machines of the shops. And that can be used for withdrawals at Caixa Econômica branches, lottery houses and 24-hour banks.

In truth, there are 6.6 million families that need this document, according to data from the Ministry of Citizenship. To choose the beneficiaries at this first moment, priority was given to those who live in municipalities that do not have or have few payment channels from Caixa.

How to order for the new card

It is not necessary for the beneficiary to apply for the new Auxílio Brasil card. Those who need it will automatically receive the document at their residence by the Post Office, using the address that was informed in the Single Registry.

Along with the card and the card holder, an information leaflet is sent containing:

Card features;

How to register the card password;

Program conditionalities;

Program payment schedule;

Service channels of the Ministry of Citizenship and Caixa.

Those who wish to follow up on the sending of the card, can consult the Caixa Service Center, by calling 0800 104 0104 or 4004-0104.

Register the Auxílio Brasil card password

O registration of the Auxílio Brasil card password can be done online. For this, the citizen must follow the step by step:

Access the Caixa Tem app and log in;

Then select “Auxílio Brasil”;

Now the option “Create card password”;

Enter the number sequence you want and confirm.

Another option is to attend a Caixa branch or lottery outlets to perform the procedure.

Banking services such as:

Up to two withdrawals per month at a self-service terminal, lottery unit and/or correspondent;

Up to two withdrawals per month in 24-hour banks;

Up to three transfers per month to other bank accounts;

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts;

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix.