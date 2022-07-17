how was the game of the 17th round of the Brasileirão

On a night of great goals, Ceará beat Corinthians 3-1, turning around, today (16), in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The feeling was that it was only worth painting at Arena Castelão: in the first half, Róger Guedes opened the scoring for Timão, while Bruno Pacheco and Vina scored for Vozão. The most “normal” goal was scored by Cléber in the final stage and closed the home team’s victory.

With the result, Corinthians does not take the chance to assume the provisional leadership of the Brasileirão at least until Monday (18), when Palmeiras faces Cuiabá. Timão stopped at 29 points and lost the opportunity to overtake the arch-rival, who has one more point and can now increase the advantage. Ceará, in turn, ends Saturday in 13th, with 21 points, but may still lose some positions until the end of the round.

Vozão returns to the field on Tuesday (19), at 9:30 pm, when they face Avaí and play again at Castelão. On Wednesday (20), also at 9:30 pm, Corinthians will host Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena.

Who did well: Vina

He scored a great goal to turn the game around for Ceará and even gave an assist for Cléber to make the third and decree the victory over Corinthians.

Who was wrong: Giuliano

The midfielder was unable to perform his role. With that, the setup of Corinthians plays was harmed. Very dull performance by shirt 11.

Live from Corinthians

Game chronology: night of goals!

Three minutes of ball rolling for Ceará and Corinthians were enough for the first painting of the night: Róger Guedes received on the left, got rid of the marking and sent a bomb from outside the area to put Timão in front at Arena Castelão.

The hosts reacted and managed to turn the game around in the first half, with two goals: a tie scored at 27 by Bruno Pacheco, who covered Donelli in a first-time shot, and which gave the advantage to Vozão made by Vina, at 32, in submission at the angle.

Corinthians felt Ceará’s goals and could not react. The best chance was wasted by Roni, who sent the crossbar from the small area. There was still time for one more of the principals: at 31 of the final stage, Cléber closed the account and confirmed the victory of Vozão.

Corinthians game

Without the suspended Vítor Pereira in the technical area, Timão was led by the assistant Filipe Almeida and started in the best possible way, opening the scoring early, but slowed down a lot after Ceará’s draw and lost control of the match. On a weak night for the midfielders, the team had difficulty creating new opportunities and had little objectivity.

Ceara’s game

Vozão showed resilience to get the comeback after the bucket of cold water after just 3 minutes of play. He was not shaken, he was organized in the attacking field and took advantage of the gaps in the Corinthians marking to win a very important victory in the Brasileirão.

End of two fasts

Despite the defeat, Róger Guedes ended the drought of Corinthians athletes, who hadn’t hit the net for six games. In the period, the team had only one goal in favor, made against by Rodinei in the victory over Flamengo. Guedes also scored again after seven blank games.

Fullback scores after six years

Scorer of Ceará’s first goal in the game, Bruno Pacheco hadn’t scored a goal since July 13, 2016, when he defended Bragantino. From there to here, until reaching Vozão, where he has been since 2020, the left-back had stints at Atlético-GO and Chapecoense. He dedicated the goal to family members and his wife, who is pregnant.

Roni misses incredible chance

The result could have been different for Corinthians had it not been for a very clear chance wasted by Roni, in the 19th minute of the second half, when Timão was trailing 2-1. Giovane activated the steering wheel, which, from the small area, sent the crossbar.

Cassio: last minute embezzlement

Timão did not count on Cássio, who felt pain in his lower back, according to the club, and he was not even on the bench. Matheus Donelli was the starter, but he could do nothing with Bruno Pacheco and Vina’s goals.

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ 3 x 1 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 17th round

Date and time: July 16, 2022 (Saturday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Cleber (CEA); Giovanni (COR)

goals: Róger Guedes (COR), at 3’/1ºT (0-1), Bruno Pacheco (CEA), at 27’/1ºT (1-1), Vina (CEA), at 32’/1ºT (2-1) and Cléber (CEA), at 31’/2nd (3-1)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba (Michel Macedo), Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson (Rodrigo Lindoso), Richard Coelho, Vina; Mendoza (Dentinho), Lima (Fernando Sobral) and Cléber (Zé Roberto). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

CORINTHIANS: Matheus Donelli; Bruno Méndez (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Giovane); Cantillo (Roni), Du Queiroz and Giuliano (Xavier); Adson (Lucas Piton), Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mosquito. Technician: Filipe Almeida