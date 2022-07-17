Hyundai unveils hydrogen electric sports car with retro 1974 look

After attracting attention with two prototypes at the beginning of the year, the Hyundai introduced a new concept car, the N Vision 74. The model soon surprises with its retro look, inspired by the 1974 Pony Coupé, which was designed by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, icon of automotive design. But the sports car goes further and brings the latest generation of the hydrogen-powered electric system, which remains a bet for the automaker for the future.

In this way, the N Vision 74 not only shows new visual concepts of Hyundai, but also anticipates some of the brand’s upcoming technologies. But the style is really the most striking aspect of the model. It is very faithful to the Pony coupe style created by Giugiaro nearly five decades ago. But it is not small, and is 4.9 meters long by 1.95 m wide, only 1.30 m high and has a long wheelbase of 2.90 m.

under the hood

THE Hyundai presents a still experimental system. The prototype features a hydrogen hybrid assembly. That is, it combines an electric motor powered by fuel cell. According to the South Korean manufacturer, the system offers greater cooling efficiency. With this, it has better use of torque and traction system. Finally, the automaker says the technology delivers more balance and cornering experience.

In practice, the hydrogen tank takes five minutes to refill. In turn, the battery, which has 62.4 kWh, has a fast charging capacity of 800V. Thus, it has more than 600 km of autonomy. As for performance, the set offers 680 hp of power and 91 mkgf of maximum torque. The maximum speed is 250 km/h.

retro look

In design, the N Vision 74 was inspired by the original Pony, but with a more modern face. There are no pictures of the interior. However, the highlight, according to Hyundai, is for the panel. It combines analog buttons with a digital instrument panel. On the outside, the front has a large bumper and “pixeled” headlights, as well as the rear, which has connected flashlights. Also, highlight the huge airfoil.

“The future-oriented design of the N Vision 74 reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept,” said SangYup LeeExecutive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

Towards electrification

In 2021, the South Korean group announced an investment of US$ 7.4 billion (R$ 40 billion) until 2025 to develop new electric cars and mobility programs. In addition, it will expand the network of hydrogen charging stations in the United States. In 2020, the manufacturer was the one that most bet on hydrogen as a source of energy for electric vehicles. Thus, it delivered seven out of 10 cars with this technology with the Nexus crossover.

