In a bikini, Mari Saad shows off her body on the beach with Rômulo Arantes Neto

the influencer Mari Saadand the boyfriend, the actor Rômulo Arantes Netoenjoyed the late afternoon of this Friday (15), in the best place: the beach. The couple was photographed having fun in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, Mari wore a stylish bikini that showed even more your toned body and tanned curves. Rômulo, on the other hand, was wearing blue printed shorts, a cap and no shirt, sporting the tattooed chest.

There, they played racquetball and bathed in the sea. At one point, while the actor took his board to surf, the businesswoman stayed on the beach to renew her tan and talk to her friend, the actress. Marcela Fetter.

Mariana Saad (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

Relationship between Rômulo Arantes and Mari Saad

Rômulo Arantes Neto and Mari Saad have been together since the beginning of the year. On social media, they are always posting travel records and moments together. for the actor, The secret to healthy dating is being willing to break out of the rut.

He commented on this during his participation in ‘Faustão na Band’, in May. At the time, the artist said that Mari is a person “open to experience adventures, changes and getting out of the routine” and pointed out: “It’s nice to always be renewing within a relationship”he added.

In the interview, Rômulo also highlighted the importance of seeking to live with more emotion and making the adventurous spirit a philosophy of life: “I think life has to have emotion. Obviously minimal stability is needed and it’s good for the head, but I like novelty. Life is one, so let’s live it intensely”said the artist.

