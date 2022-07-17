In a hotel room, Mirella decides to post her most forbidden photo on her cell phone: “Enjoy”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She does not stop! Mirella, singer and digital influencer, moved the hearts of the crowd this Saturday morning (16). The muse shared a click in which she appears showing more than she should.

“We arrived!”, wrote the muse, marking Santa Catarina. In the click, Mirella decided to stand with her back to a mirror, give her pants a little lower and show all her good shape, in addition to her black thong that is beyond eye-catching. Currently, the funkeira has already surpassed the mark of 27.1 million followers on her official Instagram.

The photo reverberated mainly on Twitter: “Have you ever thought about coming home and coming across a woman like that? I swear I couldn’t take it,” joked a fan. “Mirella is too perfect, Dynho Alves must cry seeing these photos”, pointed out another one.

Mirella says she’s meeting other people and won’t be getting back together with Dynho

After several rumors appeared on social networks stating that Mirella would return with Dynho Alves, especially when the funkeira shared a video dancing with her ex, she decided to comment on the case on her Twitter. According to Mirella, she is meeting other people and will not be getting back together with Dynho.

“It’s not just Dynho in my life. I’m also meeting people and I have my crushes. What changes is that I don’t expose the crushes”, wrote the singer on her official Twitter.

Mirella also said that she always thought it was normal to go out with her ex, she even gave the example of a girlfriend she had and is still with her today: “We go out together, she works with me, she helps me. She’s dating another girl, I get along really well with her current one, I don’t understand why some people think that’s abnormal.”

