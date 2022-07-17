In a very rare moment, Pedro Bial appears on a walk with his wife and heiresses

During a shopping trip, Pedro Bial appears in the company of his daughters, who impress with their size.

The host Pedro Bial appeared in a very rare moment this Saturday (16). Always discreet when it comes to personal life, he was photographed with his wife, Maria Prataand the couple’s two heiresses.

During a walk in a mall located in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the owl daddy was spotted by the paparazzi next to the small Laurafour years old, and Dorajust one year old.

In a very family moment, the quartet was first seen leaving a local theater. Then the journalist took the little ones out for ice cream, in addition to riding an electric pet through the mall’s corridors.

Babona, Mom Maria Prata he also had fun with the girls and rode in the animal-shaped cars. Hand in hand, the family walked and, in one of the images, it is possible to see the little ones with balloons in their hands.

Look:

REUNITED FAMILY

Recently, Pedro Bial participated in the morning More you and shared with Ana Maria Braga a very rare photo of the complete family. A father of five, he surprised followers by showing for the first time rare photos alongside all the heirs.

“If there was one thing that the pandemic brought me – the pandemic that brought so much sadness, so much misfortune, to everyone, each one suffering in their own measure – it was the opportunity to see these little ones and live with them. Because I was strictly confined, almost two years”, commented to the presenter.

Don’t miss any news about celebrities: follow CONTIGO! on Instagram!