In practice, what is an innovative business?

Anyone who is an entrepreneur should see a message every week about innovating so they don’t die. But what does it really mean to build a business that is innovative? Laura Constantini, co-founder of Astella, answered this question in the video above.

The video is part of a series produced by From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoney. Readers, listeners and viewers have sent us questions they would like to ask venture capital. We looked for three of them to answer the main questions – João Kepler, CEO of Bossanova Investimentos; Maria Carolina Lacombe, community director at Valor Capital Group; and Laura Constantini, co-founder of Astella.

The answers are being published daily throughout this month of July, both in articles here on the InfoMoney and on the Do Zero ao Topo YouTube channel. Watch the videos on the website InfoMoney, or subscribe to the channel to receive an alert with each new reply. See you in the next videos. Until next time and good business!

About From Zero to Top

the podcast From Zero to Top brings, in each episode, a prominent entrepreneur or entrepreneur in the Brazilian market to tell his story, sharing the biggest challenges faced along the way and the main strategies used in building the business. The program has already received names such as André Penha, co-founder of QuintoAndar; David Neeleman, founder of Azul; José Galló, executive responsible for the rise of Renner; Guilherme Benchimol, founder of XP Investimentos; Artur Grynbaum, CEO of Grupo Boticário; Sebastião Bonfim, creator of Centauro; and Edgard Corona, from the Smart Fit network.

