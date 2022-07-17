Income ceiling increases by decision of the FGTS Council

In an attempt to increase demand for the program Green and Yellow Housethe Board of Trustees of the FGTS recently approved some measures that have a positive impact on the purchasing power of families linked to the program.

Due to inflation, the family income limit for entry into the project rose from R$2,400 to R$2,600, with the ceiling extended to R$3,000 in sub-range 1. In the intermediate group, the range rose from R$2,600 to R$4 thousand, to from R$ 3 thousand to R$ 4,400. The larger group went from R$4,000 to R$7,000 to R$4,400 to R$8,000.

“The measures represent advances to improve the condition of those who produce (builders) and maintain the purchasing condition of the Brazilian citizen who wants to acquire their property”, said Alfredo Santos, National Secretary of Housing at the Ministry of Regional Development.

The reduction in interest rates on Casa Verde and Amarela could reach up to 1.16%, benefiting around 31% of the program’s portfolio, according to Santos. And for those who do not meet the requirements, the council approved changes in the Pro-Cotista program, where there will be a reduction of up to 7.66% per year in interest rates, for properties up to R$ 350 thousand. In properties above this value, the reduction can reach 8.16% per year.

The change is scheduled to take effect on July 18, and is expected to improve the real estate scenario in the country, creating more job opportunities in the area, which had a great low between the end of last year and the beginning of this year. year.