Increase in property prices in Portugal causes families to migrate to peripheries

In the capital of the country, Lisbon, the average price of a property is 490 thousand euros (R$ 2.8 million) – (credit: Pixabay)

Lisbon — Whenever she wants to visit a friend, Filipa Gávea, 33, a technology analyst, has to travel outside Lisbon. None of the people closest to her, with whom she usually shares confidences, joys and sorrows, is around because of a reality that is increasingly present among the Portuguese: living in urban centers, in capitals, has become too expensive. Buying or renting a property in these regions is almost impossible for many people. Filipa has no doubts: the Portuguese are being expelled from the places where they were born.

In the capital of the country, Lisbon, for example, the average price of a property is 490 thousand euros (R$ 2.8 million). The problem is that the average annual income of families living in the city is 28,575 euros (R$ 163,000). This income represents just over half of what Lisboners would have to earn per year, 52,318 euros (R$ 298,500), to access real estate financing. “It’s a huge difference, that’s why so many people are going to live in the cities on the outskirts of Lisbon or even in places in the interior of the country, where it’s still possible to have decent housing”, says real estate consultant Lília Emediato Freire.

The situation is so worrying that, of the 20 capitals of Portuguese districts, corresponding to Brazilian states, in half, the average annual income is insufficient for families to apply for a credit for the purchase of their own home. In addition to Lisbon, Funchal, Viseu, Faro, Ponta Delgada, Braga, Porto, Coimbra, Aveiro and Leiria fit into this picture. “Unfortunately, this is an irreversible process that tends to spread to other regions”, says José Xavier, managing partner of Cascais Mediação Imobiliária. “In Cascais, one of the areas in which I work, 70% of the residents are foreigners. In the Algarves, it is no different”, he emphasizes.

Xavier notes that property prices have been on the rise for a few years, but values ​​soared after the pandemic. “For the Portuguese, it is very complicated. One cannot forget that 80% of them earn, on average, 1,200 euros per month (R$ 7 thousand) to live on. of R$ 4 thousand), one of the smallest in Europe. There is no way to fit the installments of a property in this income”, he emphasizes.





weight of Brazilians

Much of the rise in property prices in Portugal has to do with the arrival of foreigners in the country, especially Brazilians. In Cascais, Algarves and Lisbon, the largest flow was from wealthy people who lived in Miami, in the United States. According to Lília, Portuguese people who had inherited properties from family members took the opportunity to sell them at high prices and buy cheaper houses in the interior of the country. “There were people who sold property in Cascais for 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.9 million) and bought good homes for less than half of that in smaller municipalities”, she adds.

José Xavier recalls that the values ​​of real estate in capitals and coastal areas were inflated by the incentives given by the government to attract foreigners and, thus, move the local economy. With Visa Gold, anyone who bought houses and apartments over 500,000 euros could take up residence in the country. There was an explosion of acquisitions, including by investors who were more concerned with profiting from rising prices in the real estate market. Aware of this, the government has restricted Visa Gold benefits to less inhabited and less developed regions.

“What we saw was the law of supply and demand prevailing”, emphasizes real estate consultant Cristina Gamboa. “Today, we see a shortage of real estate in several locations. Therefore, it is not possible to expect a reduction in prices. On the contrary, the trend is upwards”, she believes. Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicate that, in the first quarter of the year, real estate in Portugal had an average appreciation of 17.2% compared to the same period last year and 7.3% compared to the three months immediately following previous. The rise was widespread.

For Sandra Utsumi, executive director of Banco Haitong, what was happening some time ago in France, England and the United States is happening in Portugal, in which several cities received foreigners and real estate prices became impracticable. “In Lisbon, for example, speculation, driven by real estate funds, is exaggerated”, she acknowledges. She says that those who have properties in the Portuguese capital and in other capitals do not sell because they fear not being able to buy another, such is the speed of readjustments.

young people suffer

Filipa Gávea recognizes that the Portuguese government has acted to minimize the effects of the high price of properties, especially among the youngest. She remembers that years ago, when she decided to live with her current husband, Bruno Martins, 37, she left her parents’ house in Lisbon to live in a smaller town, São Marcos, where she went to study. But she was only able to rent a property through a social program, in which the state pays 50% of housing expenses in the first year, 35% in the second, and 25% in the third. “If I were in Lisbon, even with the help of the government, my income would not be enough for the rent”, she says.

The technology analyst says that, sometimes, facing the traffic can even be more advantageous. “I have a couple of friends who work in Lisbon, but live in Cadaval, an hour and a half from the capital. They both come by car every day, because, even with fuel costs, which are more expensive, it’s cheaper than living in Lisbon”, he says.

“This is the way: everyone has to do the math and see where the cost-benefit is better”, advises Cristina Gamboa. “Sometimes, transport costs are so high, that it pays to buy a property in the capital and pay the bank installments, in many situations, lower than rents”, she adds. She points out that citizens who travel every day by public transport can use a social pass offered by the government, at a cost of 40 euros a month (R$ 230).

At least among the youngest, the crowd is hoping that this movement of expulsion of the Portuguese to the outskirts and the interior of the country is softened with the State’s decision to revitalize degraded areas and abandoned properties – which is not lacking in Portugal. The goal is to create affordable housing for this public, which is already devastated by the low wages paid in the country. Many of them, as soon as they graduate, move to countries where the pay is higher. This housing program is seen as a way of retaining talent in a nation so lacking in labor that needs to reverse population decline.

wages and interest

Marketing analyst Carina Viegas, 33, sees low wages as the biggest problem for Portuguese people who dream of owning their own home. Yields are not adjusted for inflation, which is very high (it hit 8.7% in the 12 months ending in June). Those who work for the government, as is her case, and for small and medium-sized companies — 90% of businesses in Portugal — are not having their salaries adjusted, only those who are employed in large companies and multinationals are able to keep their earnings up to date, creating even more distortions in the market.

“I live in Faro, in the Algarves. In the city, the minimum wage of 705 euros does not pay rent for a two-bedroom apartment, much less allows someone to have access to bank financing, as it is necessary to give at least 10 % of the value of the property and pay high interest”, highlights Carina.

For João Monteiro, a real estate consultant, the wave of high prices will last for at least another three years, when he expects the supply of houses and apartments to grow again. “The market is cyclical. At the moment, unfortunately, there is a shortage of real estate. But construction companies are investing to expand the offer with future releases”, he says. He also points out that there is a limitation for high interest rates in the market. “We had a period of very cheap money. Now, we are returning to normality. But I do not see a significant increase, as very high interest rates hinder all types of business, especially real estate”, he explains. While the supply of houses does not grow, the Portuguese are managing as best they can. “It’s what we have left”, defines, desolate, Filipa Gávea.