Inside the Pantanal: Globo Rural follows a group of cattlemen in Mato Grosso do Sul | Rural Globe

Do you know how an entourage of cowboys works? Globo Rural followed one in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul and will show the route in three episodes.

38 years ago, the show made a similar journey (recall here). And since then, a lot has changed. The biome, for example, is drier and there is almost no flooded area.

The starting point of the trip that Globo Rural made was the Pantanal region of Nhecolândia (MS). From there, pedestrians will continue their journey to guide hundreds of oxen to the place where they will be sold.

Trading cattle in the region is not easy. The trucks do not reach the site and, therefore, the herd only leaves the farm walking.

Therefore, ranchers depend on entourages to take the animals to the nearest auction.

Before leaving in entourage, the pawns divide the animals, as follows:

refuse, ie suckling calves;

male and female calves weaned at about 9 months;

single cow and calved cow.

The best quality females are brought back to the farm to reproduce in the future. For the auction, only the less refined females and males go.

From the report that Globo Rural did in 1984 to today, one of the things that changed was the landscape, which is much drier.

According to Embrapa researcher Walfrido Moraes, this has occurred because of the increasingly strong climate change.

“The Pantanal can be considered a baby of the Amazon. The rains make the Pantanal a wet area and flood, they originate from the Amazon rainforest. Loss of forest, deforestation and fire are already modulating the amount of rain that falls in the Pantanal”, he explains. .

