Intel shows GPU Arc A770 Limited Edition: runs below 70ºC in games

After many began to suspect that Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards for desktop PCs would actually exist, Intel started to publicize its high-end lineup. After the Arc A750, now it’s the turn of the Top of the line SKU, Arc A770, be presented. The GPU reveal came during a videocast on the Linus Tech Tips channel with Intel team members.

The plate shown is the limited edition (which is basically Intel’s reference model) from Arc A770, a visually identical model to the Arc A750 that was featured on the Gamer Nexus, with two fans, two power connectors (8-pin + 6-pin) and four video outputs (3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI). The video card has lines that will be illuminated by RGB LEDs.

According to Intel representatives Tom Petersen and Ryan Shrout, the Arc A770 has good overclockability and runs games well. Linus said he has tested the GPU in Cyberpunk 2022 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, among other games, but no results can be presented yet.

GPU has been tested and runs below 70°C

According to Tom Peterson, the Arc A770’s cooling system is more than the GPU needs. While running the games, the card was below 70°C, reaching a maximum of 69°C. It’s worth remembering that we don’t know what resolution and graphic quality were used in the games, or even ambient temperature and this type of important information for testing.

Intel reveals Arc A750 GPU performance in 5 games: faster than RTX 3060

Linus says they’ve already recorded the video with the first official test revealing the actual performance of Intel’s high-end GPU, but without any date as of yet. Gamer Nexus will be responsible for publicizing the first real test of the Arc A750. The channel has already released the tests done that the A380 entry GPU.

Arc A770 is powered by the ACM-G10 GPU and has the maximum configuration of that SKU: 32 Xe cores, 4096 ALUs and 32 units for ray tracing acceleration. Rumors so far say that the video card should operate at a maximum clock of 2.4 GHz. Regarding VRAM, Arc A770 will have 16 GB GDDR6 with 256-bit interface.

If indeed the Arc A750 outperforms the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, as Intel itself revealed, we can expect the high-end Alchemist 1st-gen graphics card to arrive in the RTX 3070.

No date for the arrival of these plates has been revealed, but Tom Peterson said they arrive sooner than we think.

