Investments in public health must be constant to avoid catastrophes

Manaus/AM – When recalling the most intense period of contamination by the new coronavirus and the thousands of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state of Amazonas, the former governor and pre-candidate for state deputy, José Melo (PROS), was emphatic when analyzing the importance of allocating permanent resources to a vital sector. “Public health investments must be constant to avoid catastrophes”.

Although Complementary Law nº 141, of January 13, 2012, defines a minimum percentage for investments in health, municipalities and the Federal District, 15% of tax collection and states, 12%, normally, the amounts are not sufficient to cover treatments and maintenance of call centers, as well as the payment of salaries of professionals in the area.

In 2015, when Melo was governor, in the midst of the financial crisis, he prioritized health to ensure the well-being of the inhabitants of the capital and the countryside. “At that time, the government invested R$ 2.7 billion in public health, R$ 540 million more than what was foreseen in the budget. The demands were many in all sectors, however, health was established as a priority”, highlighted the pre-candidate.

The planning focused on network improvements and expansion resulted in consistent gains. The injection of additional resources provided 57.6 million outpatient visits, 115,700 hospital admissions, 23,256 home visits.

“If people with simple health problems face difficulties in being consulted, those who need specialized services often get worse because their clinical condition worsens because they cannot get the care they need. Therefore, I determined that the state health system intensified the provision of services to this part of the population. 187 corneal transplants were performed; seven liver transplants; 43 kidney transplants and 930,038 surgeries”, highlighted José Melo.

The long distances between the municipalities and the capital, as well as the expensive logistics of sending health personnel to the localities were obstacles overcome with the use of technology. “We expanded the Telehealth Program to the countryside, especially in the fight against breast and cervical cancer, as well as the number of specialized consultations at a distance”, emphasized the pre-candidate, who was born in Eirunepé and always sought care of the residents of these regions.

The great challenge for public managers to implement actions and projects, especially in the health area, which is usually expensive, is the budget for maintaining services with the expected quality. Melo readjusted the financial planning in order to have cash in hand to take care of the health of the Amazonian population. “All this was only possible because of the austerity regime that we implemented, combined with cuts of more than R$ 700 million in state public expenditures. We dry it so as not to let the population suffer”, pointed out José Melo.