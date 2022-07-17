Isadora discovers Joaquim’s betrayal and goes after Davi to resume dating: “Cretino”

Living a troubled marriage in Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manuela) will finally discover the betrayals of Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) with its main rival, Yolanda (Duda Brack). The scenes of this chapter are scheduled to air next Wednesday (20).

The situation will happen after David (Rafael Vitti) listening to Joaquim and Iolanda making a secret meeting, unhappy with the situation, the illusionist will devise a plan for Dorinha to catch her husband with his mistress. Upon arriving at the place, the dressmaker will see the “couple” kissing.

“The asshole controls my steps as he passes me behind with the minx”, says the girl angrily. Joaquim, however, will not appear guilty, trying to justify himself: “If I had to look for another woman outside the house, it’s because my wife refuses to sleep with me! I was never interested in Yolanda or any woman! Only slept with her after she rejected me, on our honeymoon”, will tell lying.

Not satisfied, Isadora will insist on a divorce and will also decide to live her love with David once and for all. At this point, she will have forgiven him and will be sure that the beloved was not to blame for Eliza’s death.. The scene will be entitled to declaration and kiss of reconciliation.