Isadora finds proof of David’s innocence in Beyond Illusion

David (Rafael Vitti) went through a great hardship when some people discovered his true identity, they are terrified of going back to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. However, the magician is getting closer and closer to being free of all this history, especially when isadora (Larissa Manoela) manages to find proof of her innocence during the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.

After going through a long period just trying to hide from everything that happened, Davi began an incessant search to prove that he was really innocent of Elisa’s death, and that the real culprit is Matias (Antônio Calloni), who managed to change all the evidence. of the crime and accuse the magician. In order to continue the search, David received the help of Isadora, who now trusted him again, as he proved to be a good person.

Isadora already knows of David’s true identity. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) tells the magician that her father still keeps Elisa’s entire process in his room, deciding to look for it and read its contents. Isadora manages to find the files and sees all the photos of the process and claims that there was a mix-up with the murder weapons.

This fact can be of extreme importance to David, as it puts in doubt all the accusation he suffered, having a great chance of being able to save himself from this whole case that has been tormenting him for years. Now, the magician will need to gather more evidence to be able to present himself to the police, in addition to having the help of all those who support him.