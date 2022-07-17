Isadora tries to find out if David speaks the truth in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“I need to be sure who the liar in this story is before I take action,” she will say.

First, she will look for Heloísa, and her aunt will tell her that she suspected that Matias (Antonio Calloni) was Elisa’s real killer when the Tapajós family went to live on the farm.

“The fate of an innocent person is in your hands”, warns Heloísa.

Afterwards, Isadora will also talk to Augusta, who will tell her about the love between Davi and Elisa and the threat she suffered from Matias.

“David loves you and doesn’t deserve to go back to prison again because he fell in love with the wrong girl. I beg you, don’t denounce Davi”, will implore Augusta.

Finally, it will be Davi himself who will take the initiative to take Romana (Andrea Dantas), the owner of the pension where everything happened in Poços de Caldas, and Artur (Patrick Sampaio), the lawyer friend who defended him in court, to tell everything. to Isadora.

“I just need a chance to prove my innocence. Dona Romana and Doctor Artur followed everything closely, witnessed the cowardice of which I was a victim. I need you to hear them both. They came to Campos just for that”, Davi will tell Dorinha, in the studio.

Isadora will listen to everything carefully, but then she will say that she is still in doubt.

“Only Davi and my father were in that room. Only they know the truth”, she will say harshly.

How long will Isadora continue not to believe in David? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

18 Jul Monday Isadora pretends to sleep when Joaquim arrives in the room. Santa warns that Julinha and Constantino cannot know that Inácio became a millionaire. David has an idea to convince Isadora of her innocence. Heloísa asks Isadora not to denounce David. Bartholomew begs Leonidas’ forgiveness. Úrsula meets with Abel. Santa worries about the casino audit. Constantino has an idea to get money. Benê alerts Violeta about a pest in the sugarcane field. Davi takes Romana and Arthur to talk to Isadora. Joaquim looks for Isadora in the studio. Check out the full summary of the day and week!

