“It doesn’t help at all, it just gets in everyone’s way”; Mauro Cezar criticizes Flamengo fans for booing the striker

O Flamengo faced Coritiba, for the seventeenth round of the Brazilian Championship. And playing at Mané Garrincha Stadium, he got the victory by 2 x 0. However, not everything had an air of celebration and celebration. Vitinho, who entered in the second half of the duel and had the chance to increase the score even more for the mengãomissed an incredible goal and was booed by the crowd.

After the incident, the player’s name became trending topics on Twitter. The matter made journalist Mauro Cezar talk about the player in a live on his Youtube channel, he stressed that despite the athlete’s performance, he doesn’t deserve boos: “It’s not very smart, because it increases the chance of the guy worsening his performance “.

“I think there is a certain exaggeration. It’s not a punctual boo. It doesn’t help anything, it just gets in the way of everyone. […] I don’t think it’s something specific to the public in Brasilia. The Brazilian fan is like that when they schism with a player. It’s not very smart, because it increases the chance of the guy getting worse. I understand the criticism of Vitinho, but that doesn’t mean he has to boo all the time. Anyway, it’s the reality in our football”, he said.

With the important victory over Coritiba, Flamengo climbed the table and now aims for the top positions. Mengão occupies seventh place at the moment, behind Fluminense, with 24 points. The rival from Rio adds 27.

Still playing at Estádio Mané Garrincha, Flamengo will face Juventude in the next round of the Brazilian Championship, on Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm. It is worth remembering that Mengão is playing two more competitions in addition to the national tournament: Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.