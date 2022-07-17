“It sucks to work with her”

Caio Castro debuted on Globo in Malhação.

At the time in 2008, Caio Castro participated in a contest in the program of Luciano Huck. Since she emerged in the juvenile plot of Globehe was a great success with the public and was amending several works.

Remaining in 3 consecutive seasons of Workouthe was cast in the remake of You You You, where he starred in the plot alongside Isis Valverde in 2010. Then he made the plot Fine Print in 2011/2012, after the success of the prime-time soap opera, the famous took a sabbatical year.

KNOW MORE! Ex-BBB22, Vyni misses out on his chance to make his movie debut for demanding triple pay from Zezé Motta; know how much

convinced by Wolf Maya to return to soap operas in 2013, he joined the cast of Love lifewhere he worked with the actress Maria Casadevall, debuting in serials. The two were very successful in the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco, where rumors of a romance between them emerged at the time, never officially confirmed.

With the chemistry between the two, Caio Castro and Maria Casadevall returned to work together in another soap opera, I Love Paraisópolis in 2015 and it was at that time that the actor decided to detonate the actress live in the extinct Domingão Faustão.

It is worth mentioning that the actor said everything in a joking tone and Maria Casadevall was present at the time, when he was questioned by Fausto Silva about the partnership with the actress.

DISCLAIMER ABOUT FIRST IMPRESSION

Therefore, during his participation on the stage of the Domingão do Faustão, Caio Castro talked about the actress Globe, Maria Casadevall and exposed the first impression he had of her.

“He [diretor] I said, I’m going to put a big woman, a hell of a big woman for you and I was thinking, right? When she got to the casting show, she got there all sloppy, looking like a boy, with these huge glasses, and I was like, ‘Man, I think she’s that woman with the clothes, the costume designer. started Caio Castro.

“Then she came saying ‘Hi, how are you?’, then we started to exchange an idea. She commented that she lived abroad, and every 10 words 3 were in French and I thought: ‘Wow, that woman is lazy, wow, it’s going to be it sucks to work with her. She’s all cocky, saying she lived abroad’”continued the actor.

At the same time, Maria Casadevallwhen he heard Caio talking about her, he tried to take the microphone from his hand, but it didn’t work out, after all, the actor didn’t let him and still went on.

“Just a minute… Then we went to do the first rehearsal and she came with a lot of desire to do it, with a very well decorated text, then it aroused my interest. So in the first scene we did, I had imagined something very heavy and then when she went to do the scene, she came up with a more ‘naughty’ proposal than I had imagined”, shot Caio Castro.

“And there she really broke my legs and I had more admiration for her, for her will. She has no barriers, she has no shame, she goes up”ended the famous weaving praise for the actress and drawing applause from the audience, from Maria Casadevall and even from faustão.