‘It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life’, says DF influencer who had his house invaded and stolen during his wedding | Federal District

An influencer from the Federal District had her house invaded during her wedding, this Friday (15). Lays Medeiros, 27, was at the ceremony at the church when criminals broke into her house in Samambaia and fled with several items from the house.

To g1, the influencer said that, after the marriage in the church, she received a call from a neighbor, saying that the gate to her house was fully open. “I got the news when I was waiting to go to the party. My brother-in-law and a best man had to leave the ceremony and go see what happened,” she says.

According to Lays, the criminals broke through the lot’s wall and broke into the house. “The day that was supposed to be the happiest of my life turned into a night of terror,” he says.

The woman says that, after learning that the house had been invaded, she still had to go to the wedding party. “The ceremony [na igreja] it was beautiful, but the party was really bad for us, because we had to keep pretending everything was ok”, he says.

Lays says that the Military Police were called, but they did not find anyone else in the residence. Then, the brother-in-law and godfather entered the place and saw that the house had been “turned over”.

“We are missing things little by little, because we are still trying to organize”, he says.

According to the influencer, clothes, bags, jewelry, R$ 2 thousand in cash, watches and perfumes were taken from the residence.. In addition, according to her, the criminals fled with car keys and the door of the house.

“It was all very well planned. On the security cameras, you can’t identify anyone,” he says.

Lays believes the crime may have been premeditated. “I post a lot on social media and a lot of people knew the day I was going to get married.”

The influencer also says that she would travel this Saturday (16) to Caldas Novas, in Goiás, where she would spend her honeymoon. “We had to cancel. The house is all broken down and we’re still trying to work things out,” she says.

The case was registered at the 32nd Police Station, in Samambaia. The Civil Police said they are investigating the case as “theft at home”.