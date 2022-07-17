It’s From Home: Presenters get scolded by director for confusion live | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe É De Casa presenters promote mess and confusion in the studio

You know that weekend lunch that eventually happens at your mother-in-law’s or grandmother’s house? Well, that’s the mood of the new É De Casa . Everyone happy and excited, and with a lot of haste to tell the news and going through the loop. The morning director had to give a live scolding to the team led by Maria Beltrão this Saturday (16) because of the mess that was created throughout the attraction.

And the four presenters let the ear pull show in the video. At the end of the morning, they started serving pizzas they made themselves to the guests. It was a nice mess to see, but a little uncomfortable at the same time.

There was a presenter with his back to the cameras, everyone talking at the same time about different subjects and spread across different parts of the studio, jokes and jokes that were incomprehensible to the audience at home…

Rita Batista even noticed the confusion and tried to put the house in order, saying a few times: “Wait, people”. The director had to take action and scold everyone in order to establish order.

And that was clear because they all decided to apologize at the same time, live, because of the mess. The justification was the excitement, clear in each one’s face. Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista, Talitha Morete and Thiago Oliveira didn’t lose the game and continued with the relaxed atmosphere, which has only paid praise to the quartet.

The mess was so big that it infected even the guests. There was a moment when the camera was focused on the face of the Bahian woman, who was commenting on food prices, when a musician crossed the plane and bent down in front of the coffee table to get a piece of pizza. The boy’s backside and part of his underwear invaded the viewer’s screen, completely canceling Rita’s face, who was amused by the situation.

É De Casa has plenty of charisma. Even messy and clumsy, the group of presenters manages to understand each other in their own way. And it also manages to make the audience approach and connect with the confusion that is created in the studio. Because that’s exactly what happens in Brazilian homes when there’s a party or even a family lunch.