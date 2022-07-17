“It’s not a cause for fuss”, says secretary about 1st confirmation of smallpox – Cities

The case was confirmed yesterday by the Secretariat (Photo: Reproduction/internet)

Even with the first case of monkeypox confirmed, yesterday (15), in Campo Grande, the state secretary of Health, Flávio Britto, said that it is still not a reason for fanfare. However, the situation continues to be monitored throughout Mato Grosso do Sul.

“It is the first case in MS. The surveillance system remains vigilant, but it is no cause for alarm. People monitor. It’s not a pandemic,” Britto said.

The patient confirmed with the disease is 41 years old. He had traveled to São Paulo between the 16th and 19th of June.

According to the SES note, the man began to show symptoms on June 29, such as adenomegaly fever (tongues), rash on the back and genitals. The disease was confirmed by means of an examination carried out in a reference laboratory in Rio de Janeiro.

As the holder of the Secretariat, the patient is being treated at home and no longer transmits the disease.

“This patient no longer transmits the disease. He was treated at home, and is still being monitored. It is worth mentioning that this disease has a low lethality”, he added.

cases – So far, Mato Grosso do Sul, has already recorded four suspected cases, three of which were discarded and one confirmed.

Brazil – According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, until July 14, Brazil has already confirmed 310 cases of the disease.