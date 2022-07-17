It’s not enough to be… Competitive mother pushes competitor in race at daughter’s school and video goes viral – Monet

Moment when Katie McDermott pushes another mother in the race test at her daughter's school (Photo: Reproduction)

Katie McDermott, 25, was one of the competitors in the race during her daughter’s school sports festival in the English city of Coventry, and she did everything she could to win the race.

A video that went viral in England shows Katie pushing away a competitor in the school race near the finish line of the race – see the recording at the end of the text.

“I told my daughter she was going to be number one so I had to be. I saw that she (the mother of another kid at school) was winning so I just gave her a push and she got off the ground,” Katie explained, according to the statement. the local Coventry Live website.

Katie McDermott, the winner of the race at her daughter's school (Photo: Instagram)

She even apologized for the incident, despite saying she doesn’t regret the push. “If you watch this video, I apologize for pushing you, I didn’t mean to make you fly. I don’t regret it though, because I won,” the mother declared.

Katie has received a lot of criticism for her behavior on social media. “What a great example for your daughter,” one person highlighted in the comments to the Coventry Live post. “She didn’t win because she’s a loser. A disgusting cheat who should apologize to the real winner.” “School should ban her from future sports days,” wrote a third.

