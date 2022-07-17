Jealousy and money link sisters in mother’s murder to be beaten

Although the two sisters, one a doctor and the other a police officer, are already in prison for the murder of their mother, Limpia Concepción Giménez, 73, there is a push game around the authorship of the crime. The information comes from prosecutor Alfredo Ramos Manzur, who is following the case.





The crime took place last Tuesday, July 12, in the city of Paraguarí, in the Department of Paraguarí, Paraguay. The victim showed signs of beating on several parts of the body, especially on the head.





Lorena Beatriz Verón Giménez, 25, a police officer at the Regional Identification Police Station in Paraguarí, Paraguay, and her sister Laura Verón Giménez, 29, who works as an obstetrician at the Regional Hospital of Carapeguá, were arrested by the National Police.





According to information from the National Police, based on witness statements, after beating the mother, the daughters took the victim to Paraguarí Regional Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries and died shortly thereafter.





However, during testimony to the Public Ministry, the doctor said that the mother protected two other brothers. According to her, Lorena Beatriz, who is a police officer, would have thrown her mother to the ground, due to a crisis of jealousy also because of one hundred thousand guaranis.





The doctor told the prosecutor, according to information from the ABC Color website, that her mother would have lent her the money and her sister’s attitude was not approved. “She got mad at her mother, pushed her and yelled at her and Dr. Laura said in her deposition that she saw how violent her way was,” the prosecutor commented.

