Joaquim Lopes shows his twins with Serrado’s twins

Joaquim Lopes shows the meeting of his 1-year-old babies with Marcelo Serrado’s twins

The actor’s twin babies Joaquim Lopes and the singer Marcella Fogaça had a super cute date! The duo Sophia and Pietra, one year and three months old, had fun in the company of the twins Guilherme and Felipe, 9 years old.

The boys are the actor’s children Marcelo Serrado and Roberta Fernandes Serrado. The boys’ mother is a great friend of Marcella’s and even the baby’s godmother. The comadres did not resist and recorded all the details of the family meeting.

the wife of Joaquim Lopes gave an emotional account of what this special moment was like for her friends. “Two sets of identical twins and lots of love going through yours. timeline. Pipe and Gui’s mother and I were dreaming of this moment of bringing the 4 together and reality was much better than the dream”, she began to tell.

According to the singer, the babies and boys got along great. “A spontaneous soul connection, of affection, rapport, kindness and love. Exciting and pure. Inexplicable! They in their own world, which only the 4 of them understand and will understand throughout their lives. This mirror-brother love, seeking their individuality, sharing so much, including a unique and incomparable love”, reflected Marcella.

The famous even declared to her friend: “It wasn’t enough for you to be my soul sister Roberta, I followed your twin steps and made you godmother of my gems. I love you with all my heart. My family that I chose. Now hold this quartet that the future passed in front of me and we will still laugh a lot”.

Roberta also reinforces the intense affection she has for the Fogaça Lopes family. “Today’s afternoon came to overflow the heart with joy and emotion. This was the family I chose to call my own! Seeing the 4 together was emotional. I even have the feeling that the 4 of them know that this connection will be eternal. I love you Marcella Fogaça and Joaquim Lopes. All that was missing was Marcelo Serrado for the family to be complete,” said Serrado’s wife.

