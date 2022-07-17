Johnny Depp releases album with Jeff Beck and resumes career – 07/16/2022 – Illustrated

Fresh out of a controversial libel trial, American actor Johnny Depp tried this Friday (15th) to show that his creative career has returned to normal, by releasing an album with English rock and blues guitarist Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album, titled “18”, on which Depp sings and plays, mainly features versions of themes by other artists.

It is unlikely that the album will occupy a prominent place in the repertoire of Beck, a former member of the famous The Yardbirds. At 59 and after too many cigarettes, Depp struggles with his vocal cords, and Jeff Beck, 78, juggles his guitar.

The album includes songs such as “Isolation” by John Lennon, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Venus in Furs” by the Velvet Underground. There is also room on the album for original songs, such as “This is a Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, in which the actor pays tribute to the Hollywood star.

Despite winning the lawsuit against his ex-wife, Depp seems to continue to bitterly ruminate on the human condition, singing that he doesn’t believe in her peers and describing Lamarr as a woman “erased by the same world that made her a star”.

Hedy Lamarr was an Austrian-born actress who triumphed in Hollywood, but was also a standout inventor when she collaborated with the US Army during World War II.

The inclusion of a song centered on sadomasochism may seem strange to some, given that the highly publicized trial Depp faced focused on alleged domestic abuse between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actress best known for her role in “Aquaman.” “.

Depp and Amber did their dirty laundry during the six-week process, which from day one turned into a media spectacle. The jury ended up splitting the blame, but the sentence awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor $10 million in damages, while Heard got only $2 million.

The actress, who came out as a victim of domestic violence during the trial, vowed to keep fighting, although her first appeal was recently rejected.

Rock is not new to Johnny Depp’s life, quite the opposite. Now a billionaire actor, he has said on more than one occasion that he started his career in the entertainment industry with the idea of ​​becoming a guitarist.

He was part of a group, the Bad Boys (later converted into The Kids), and even opened for Iggy Pop, but soon confessed that he let being convinced by actor Nicolas Cage to also become an actor.

Over the years, Johnny Depp has been in and out of the music scene. His group Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, guitarist for Aerosmith, played on several occasions.

Beck and Depp met in 2016, gaining confidence as they discussed “about cars and guitars”, before the latter said he began to appreciate “Depp’s serious songwriting skills and his ear for music”. For this album, they started working in 2019, before the start of the pandemic in the United States.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it felt like being 18 again. So that was the title of the album,” explained Beck, who is touring Europe with Depp as a special guest, recently.

In addition to the tour, Depp will return to sets this summer. Under the direction of the French actress Maïwenn, he will play the French king Luis 15. The film tells the relationship of the monarch with his lover, Countess Madame du Barry. At first, filming will last three months and will have Versailles as a location.