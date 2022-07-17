Journalist who exposed Klara Castanho’s pregnancy is fired from SBT | TV



Matheus Baldi says he was fired from SBT due to cuts in the ‘Fofocalizando’ presenters – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Journalist Matheus Baldi, known for revealing celebrity gossip, left SBT’s presenters. The columnist used social media this Friday to announce that he will no longer be on “Fofocalizando”, a program led by Chris Flores. Recently, Baldi apologized for exposing the pregnancy of actress Klara Castanho, who said she was a victim of rape in an open letter.

In a video published on Instagram Stories, Matheus assured that his dismissal is related only to the reduction of the time the program is on the air: “I wasn’t on ‘Gossiping’ because I got there, talked to the director, and he explained to me that, when I was hired, the program had an hour and forty minutes. I was the youngest member of the program. After some time, this duration was reduced”, he reported.

“Now, with one hour, there were many participants for this length of time. There is news, gossip, content has to be delivered. So, it was necessary to make this adjustment. There was nothing more than that. I am very grateful to SBT and to program that is incredible, to my colleagues. It was just good stuff”, declared the columnist.

In June, Matheus Baldi was quoted in an article in “Fantástico” for having leaked the information that Klara Castanho had become pregnant. The columnist made the post in May and then deleted the post when the 21-year-old asked for the post to be taken down. However, the case gained repercussion when Antonia Fontenelle exposed the situation of “an actress”, showing a video in which Leo Dias told the story without revealing names.