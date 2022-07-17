Justice denies placing investigation of PT’s death under secrecy

Public Ministry talks about possible interference in the investigation with advertising; for judge, argument is “surmountable”
The Justice of the State of Paraná denied the request of the MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná) to keep the investigation that investigates the death of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) under wraps. The decision (read the full text – 31 KB) was filed on Thursday (14.Jul.2022), 1 day after the request was submitted.
In the document, Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, considered the justification presented by the MP-PR as “surmountable“, and that the request for restriction of advertising for the best progress of investigations “is not based on a specific and concrete indication of damage“.
The agency had requested on Wednesday (July 15, 2022) the confidentiality of the investigation, arguing that the disclosures of the case could “disrupt and interfere negatively” the investigations. In the same vein, the police authority considered “imperative” the restriction of publicity of the case to avoid damage to the investigation. The lawyers for the family members of criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho were based on the right to privacy.
The judge in the case, however, said that the requests “present generic allegations and without the concrete indication of a hypothesis that allows the subsumption to the exceptional norm”, the restriction of advertising. The judge also recalled that the case “has aroused the interest of the community, which reinforces the need to prioritize the rule of advertising”.
“It is worth noting that the investigation concerns the crime of homicide and the probative elements so far brought to the deed relate strictly to the fact investigated, without any mention of qualified data on the personality of the victim (or his family members)“, brings the document.
In the decision, he considers that the restriction of advertising is not justified due to damage to the privacy of the investigated’s family members, as well as to the physical integrity of the police officer, who is in preventive detention. However, he noted that “this decision may be reviewed at any time“, according to changes in the panorama of what happened.
remember the case
Marcelo was murdered in Foz do Iguaçu on July 10 during his PT-themed birthday party. The criminal police officer and Bolsonarista invaded the event and shot Marcelo, after discussions between the 2. The victim also shot Guaranho, who had to be hospitalized in a serious condition.
On Tuesday (July 12), the lawyers of Marcelo’s family spoke about the possibility of internationalizing the investigations. In a released note, which the Power 360 had access – here is the full text (109 KB) -, the defense says that the policeman had as a motto “political hatred” and that it takes a “deep investigation” of the case.