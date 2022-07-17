Justice denies placing investigation of PT’s death under secrecy

The Justice of the State of Paraná denied the request of the MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná) to keep the investigation that investigates the death of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) under wraps. The decision (read the full text – 31 KB) was filed on Thursday (14.Jul.2022), 1 day after the request was submitted.

In the document, Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, considered the justification presented by the MP-PR as “surmountable“, and that the request for restriction of advertising for the best progress of investigations “is not based on a specific and concrete indication of damage“.

The agency had requested on Wednesday (July 15, 2022) the confidentiality of the investigation, arguing that the disclosures of the case could “disrupt and interfere negatively” the investigations. In the same vein, the police authority considered “imperative” the restriction of publicity of the case to avoid damage to the investigation. The lawyers for the family members of criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho were based on the right to privacy.

The judge in the case, however, said that the requests “present generic allegations and without the concrete indication of a hypothesis that allows the subsumption to the exceptional norm”, the restriction of advertising. The judge also recalled that the case “has aroused the interest of the community, which reinforces the need to prioritize the rule of advertising”.