Kerline Cardoso, ex-BBB, stirs up the web by posting a video about ‘another reality show’ and netizens speculate: “The Farm awaits you!”

The ex-BBB Kerline Cardoso he was not able to enjoy much of his time at BBB 21, as his participation was very brief, resulting in his elimination in the first week. However, even without success in reality, the ex-sister managed to gain a large number of followers with her good humor on social networks.

The woman from Ceará has always made clear the desire to participate in a new reality and, by posting a video on her social networks, on Saturday night (16), she ended up stoking the web’s curiosity, speculating about a possible participation in the next edition of the program “A Fazenda”, which opens in September.

In the video, she stands in front of two doors, choosing between “admitting she’s wrong” or “entering another reality show”, choosing the second. It is worth noting that “The farm” has even been targeting ex-BBBs. Including Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo, who was confined along with Kerline at BBB, was the runner-up in “The Farm 13” last year.

In addition to Record’s reality show, another program for which Kerline’s name was considered was MTV’s “De Férias com o Ex”. In an interview, she even confirmed the station’s invitation, but said she refused because she didn’t have a “decent ex”.