Layoffs at Globo keep famous couples away

In recent years, the news are frequent informing that big ‘household silver’ of TV Globo, now, are without a station to call their own. Whether due to the broadcaster’s new hiring model, or the new opportunities offered by streaming, from 2019 onwards, major global stars left the channel. With the departure, the artists leave in the corridors of Projac some friends, good memories and, in some cases, their loves.

This week, presenter and actress Ana Furtado said goodbye to Globo after 26 years of work. “May life continue to surprise me always. And may the rest of my story begin.” In the publication, the artist explains that leaving the station was a personal desire “to live new stories”.

With the farewell, however, Ana leaves behind her professional experience with her husband, José Bonifácio Brasil de Oliveira, better known as Boninho, the entertainment director at Globo. Ana and Boninho have been together for 22 years and met at the station. “Ana Furtado, I am 100% with you! I support your decision. You will always fly!! Follow your path”, wrote Boninho in a publication supporting his beloved.

Angelica and Luciano Huck

Angélica and Luciano Huck are also a couple separated by a contract with TV Globo. Together for 19 years, the two met at the station. While Huck, however, has increased his visibility on Globo in recent years, winning the long-awaited program on Sundays, the blonde followed the opposite path.

Luciano Huck pays tribute to Angelica Image: Playback/Instagram

Angélica left the daily “Video Show”, for the weekly “Estrelas” and, later, for a quick “Simples Assim”. From this, the blonde ended her journey at the carioca station after 24 years and migrated to streaming. It is not uncommon, however, to still see Angélica on TV Globo, as she is a constant presence on Luciano Huck’s show.

In an interview with splash at the end of last year, the blonde said that she “needed” this time away from the station. “I like a good adventure and a new experience. I was needing it and looking for it in my life for a few years. I believe in the power of what we mentalize”, she said.

Lazaro Ramos and Taís Araújo

Taís Araújo and Lazaro Ramos formed a ‘global couple’ for many years, but in 2018 the professional link between the two was broken by an unsigned contract. After 18 years of marriage, by mutual agreement, Lázaro did not renew his contract with TV Globo.

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos Image: Playback / Instagram

“Globo was a very good place to work, but things change and we have to face the reality of the new times, right?”, the actor said goodbye. Among the numerous works he starred in at the network is the series “Mister Brau”, where Lázaro worked alongside his wife between 2015 and 2018.

Contrary to her husband, however, Taís remains on the station to the present day. She plays the characters “Clarice” and “Anita” in the 7 pm serial, “Cara e Coragem”. Before the soap opera, the artist was part of the jury of the reality show The Masked Singer.

Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas

Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira also formed a global couple for a few years. They met in 2012, when they worked together on “Malhação” (TV Globo), but it was only in 2018 that they started a relationship. The two starred in numerous works on the network, including Agatha was one of the most talked about characters in “Secret Truths 2”.

Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas Image: Playback/Instagram

Unlike his girlfriend, however, Simas is no longer on TV Globo. In May of this year, the actor surprised everyone with the publication on social networks, saying goodbye to the channel where he stayed for a decade.

“In 10 years, there were 8 soap operas, 2 famous dances, saltibum, participation, a lot of learning, mistakes, scolding, friendships, family, fans, fans, affection, love? I’m very grateful for my walk all these years on TV Globo. Thank you!”, he thanked in the caption.

Although he is out of the station, at the end of the year the actor will still be seen on Globo’s streaming channel. Simas is part of the production “As Aventuras de José e Durval”, a series that portrays the trajectory of the country duo Chitãozinho and Xororó.

Sophia Abrahão and Sergio Malheiros

Together since 2014, young artists Sophia Abrahão and Sergio Malheiros also met in the corridors of Projac. It all started in the recordings of the soap opera “Alto Astral”, where they worked together. Since then, the two have made many more attractions on the station, and Sophia Abrahão became one of the presenters of the extinct “Video Show”.

Sophia Abrahão and Sergio Malheiros Image: Reproduction/Instagram @sophiaabrahao

In 2018, however, it was the last time that Sérgio participated in a work at Globo. He was one of the participants of “Dança dos Famosos” and then migrated to streaming. Sophia Abrahão, however, continued on the station, balancing her work as an actress and presenter with her musical career.