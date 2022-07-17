Learn how to ask for the Itaú Tag for free

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

On July 8, Itaú Unibanco announced the expansion of the Itaú Tag, a feature that allows automatic payment of tolls and parking lots. In this way, now the bank’s account holders will also have access to the solution through the debit function.

Tag Itaú has no monthly fee and is operated in partnership with ConectCar. Previously, the functionality was only available to customers with bank credit cards. Thus, since the end of last year, the service has accumulated at least 600,000 active customers.

Furthermore, with the expansion of Tag Itaú, around 70 million customers of Itaú, which is the largest bank in Brazil, are now exempt from the monthly fee in the functionality.

How to request the Itaú Tag?

In this way, it is possible to request the Itaú Tag through the app (available for Android and iOS) and through the website. To do so, you must be an Itaú account holder and follow the steps below:

Inform personal data (name, CPF, address);

Wait while the system analyzes the information;

If everything is correct, enter the vehicle’s license plate and the tag’s delivery address.

Accepted all over Brazil

The Itaú Tag is accepted on all toll roads in Brazil. In addition to more than a thousand parking lots, shopping malls, airports and hospitals.

“In addition to the convenience of being able to use a contactless payment method and not paying anything extra for it, customers gain in productivity, as many people spend long hours in traffic both in large cities and on roads and highways, especially during busy times. vacation”, explains the director of Itaú.

Other banking institutions also offer toll tags, which depending on the account level, can be contracted at a discount or free of charge. In summary, among the tags that give the possibility to pay automatically at toll plazas and parking lots are C6 Bank, Mercado Pago, Inter Tag and Sem Parar.

Image: Itaú website.