Lewandowski bids farewell to Bayern Munich: “Proud of what we achieved together” | international football

– I would like to thank my teammates, all the staff and the management of @fcbayern, as well as everyone who supported me and made it possible for us to win so many titles. I am very proud of everything we have achieved together. Above all, I would like to thank the fans – you are the ones who make the club what it is. We, the players, are only here for a moment. For me, that moment lasted eight wonderful years that I will forever hold in my heart.

Lewandowski says goodbye as one of the great idols in Bayern’s history, being the second highest scorer in the club’s history, with 344 goals, behind only Gerd Müller (563). He won in 2020 and 2021 the FIFA The Best trophy for the best player in the world. He won the eight German Championships since he joined the club in the 2014/15 season and was the competition’s top scorer in seven editions. In 2020/21, he scored 41 goals in Alemão, a record in a single edition.

The striker was also champion and top scorer of the UEFA Champions League in 2019/20, won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup that year, and also has three German Cups and five German Super Cups.

On the verge of turning 34, which he will complete on August 21, Lewandowski has decided to change clubs, despite having a one-year contract ahead of him with Bayern. He had a preference for Barcelona, ​​but the Spanish club has spent the last few weeks organizing their finances to get the Pole into their budget. The agreement already exists, now the official announcement is missing.