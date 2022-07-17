Lifestyle counts more than age for the development of dementia

A study carried out in Canada points out that people’s lifestyle and factors such as smoking, diabetes and hearing loss are more dangerous for the development of dementia than age. The survey, carried out by Baycrest, a research company focused on the areas of brain health and aging, points out that people who do not have any of the risk factors described above have brain health similar to people who are ten or even 20 years younger than they.

“Our results suggest that lifestyle may be more important than age in determining people’s level of cognitive functioning. This is great news as there are many resources to modify these risk factors, such as treating diabetes, hearing loss and quitting smoking,” says Annalize LaPlume, Researcher at Baycrest’s Rotman Research Institute (RRI) and lead author. of the study, one of the first to link lifestyle with dementia risk.

“While most studies focus on older people, we included younger participants up to age 18 and found that risk factors have a negative impact on all age groups,” says Nicole Anderson, senior scientist at RRI.

The study was published on Wednesday (13) in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Diagnoses, Assessment and Monitoring of Disease, a publication of the Alzheimer’s Association and involved more than 22,000 people aged 18 to 89. These people took a test involving a lifestyle questionnaire and four cognitive activities.

The researchers paid particular attention to participants’ scores on tests of memory and attention, which were associated with eight major risk factors: poor education, hearing loss, head trauma, alcohol or drug use, hypertension, smoking, diabetes and depression. Each of these factors was associated with a cognitive decline similar to that of three years of aging.