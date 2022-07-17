Limited edition Stray comes with a backpack to carry your feline for almost R$ 1,000.00

Oh! And a collar too

If you like cats, have a PC or PlayStation, you will most likely play Stray, the most desired game currently on Steam. And if you can spend BRL 955.00 (US$ 170.00) with the limited edition of the game, you can even have a backpack to carry your cator small dog, or supermarket shopping, according to the product description.

“We’ve hinted at that. It’s true. We are happy to announce that limited edition Stray and products from Travel Cat for your feline companions are up for pre-order,” announces Annapurna Interactive, publisher of Stray.

The game’s publisher says that “you could also take advantage of the small/medium dog backpack if you really wanted to. And you can use the backpack to carry your things in general too.” She even posted a print of the official product description that reads: “This backpack is super versatile, you can really put anything in it. We’ve seen everything from pet ferrets and rabbits to small dogs and grocery stuff.”





Stray’s limited-edition Travel Cat backpack is gray, but has some colors to simulate the neon lighting of the cyberpunk city in which the game is set. This edition also has a collar for your feline.

On PC, the game promises to be very light, despite the beautiful visuals that the trailers present, recommending very old hardware to run well.

System Requirements – Stray

Minimums:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360 2GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Stray launches July 19 for PC and PlayStation 5 and “is a third-person feline adventure game set in the detailed neon-lit alleyways of a decaying cybercity and the dark environments of its underworld.”

At Steamthe game is selling for R$ 57.41 until the game’s launch day (R$ 63.79 is the normal price) and the value of Stray for PlayStation has not yet been released.

Via: Eurogamer Source: Annapurna Interactive