Lisca avoids talking about reinforcements in Sport and values ​​cast: “I didn’t come to complain” | sport

There are only a few days left until the reopening of the transfer window in Brazil, and Sport has not yet announced reinforcements for the second half at Ilha do Retiro. Amidst the crowd’s demands for signings, coach Lisca avoids talking about new names and chooses to value the squad he has in hand.

– We talk daily, but I don’t talk about reinforcements. I have a lot of respect for the players who are in Sport. This is a role of the board. I didn’t come to complain, I came to work and improve the players that are at my disposal. – he says.

Lisca, Sport's coach, commands training

Rubro-Negro is negotiating the hiring of striker Fernandinho, who is in Pernambuco after leaving the club he was in China, but has not yet reached an agreement.

The board also advanced on midfielder Wescley, but under criticism from the crowd. He is in court on charges of rape, assault and torture against his ex-girlfriend – who was three months pregnant at the time, in 2016. Wescley came to Recife for medical examinations on Monday, and the club has not commented since. then.

Despite the absence of announced names, the focus of the board is on signings to strengthen the offensive sector – which suffers from shortages this season.

– It’s good that we know where we need to improve. Worse is when you don’t know where you can take the quality leap to earn points. But I prefer to value my group. Paulinho, the boy who entered, new and in his debut. Very good boy, there’s Riquelmy too, Flávio. They are the base boys.

Paulinho is 19 years old and debuted for Serie B last Thursday, against Operário-PR, in his seventh match as a professional this season. Flávio and Riquelmy were not related, but they have been training with the team.