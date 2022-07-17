Long lasting: dealers despise our used Chevrolet Onix Plus

Yadunandan Singh 24 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Long lasting: dealers despise our used Chevrolet Onix Plus 0 Views

Datasheet:
Version:Premier 1.0 12V Turbo
Motor:3 cylinders, front, transverse, 999 cm312V, turbo, 116/116 hp at 5,500 rpm, 16.8/16.3 kgmf
at 2000 rpm
Exchange:Automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive
Safe:BRL 1,112 (Four Wheels Profile)
Reviews:Up to 100,000 km – R$ 7,252
Monthly spend:Fuel: BRL 1,721
Consumption:In the month: 12 km/l with 29.9% running in the city
Since Dec/19: 13.2 km/l with 29.5% city travel
Fuel:Flex (petrol)