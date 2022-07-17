Long lasting: dealers despise our used Chevrolet Onix Plus

O Chevrolet Onix Plus suffered and still suffers the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. While our car spent more time with us due to periods of social isolation, zero kilometers are no longer as equipped.

The Premier version 2 (of our car) became Premier, it lost digital air conditioning and now no Onix is ​​coming out with Bluetooth, Android Auto and Wi-Fi connectivity on board. This could even prove to be an advantage for our unit in the used market, but it didn’t.

The truth is that the almost 100,000 km driven, regardless of the model’s age, scare those interested enough and it is an issue that tends to become a constant in the Long Duration test, now that it has 40,000 extra km.

We even tried to change the traditional sales simulation script a little, looking for new business opportunities in startups that promise to sell the car quickly and without the usual stress, but it didn’t work.

Neither Kavak nor Creditas Auto agreed to evaluate our Onix Plus due to the mileage associated with the young age of the car, and InstaCarro canceled our appointment claiming the lack of employees to attend to us on the day and time scheduled.

So we followed the usual routine. We started with the Chevrolet network, considering the exchange in a zero-kilometer equivalent Onix Plus.

At Carrera Butantã, where we bought our car, the desired model was not in stock, but the used model was valued at a good R$75,000. It is worth remembering that the sedan was billed in November 2019 for exactly R$70,000.

At Vigorito Ricardo Jafet, also in São Paulo, the new Onix would be delivered within 15 days, but ours would be passed on to other merchants and, therefore, they dropped the price: R$ 66,000.

At the other extreme, Chevrolet Primarch from São Caetano do Sul offered R$ 78,000, the second best evaluation of all, and the new car was available for immediate delivery. It would be the perfect world to close a deal.

We follow the research on competing brands. We started with the Toyota Abraão de Morais, considering the exchange in a Yaris Sedan XL. They offered R$67,000 for our car, but the new one wouldn’t arrive for a month.

At Hyundai HMB Caoa Ricardo Jafet, our exchange would be in an HB20S Platinum Plus, available for immediate delivery.

They offered R$ 70,000 in our Onix, adding that it would be sent to be transferred on account of the mileage. Finally, we went to Nissan Tokio, in Ipiranga, to negotiate the exchange for a Versa Advanced.

They also complained about how much it was running and offered the same R$70,000 from Hyundai. You could even hear a buzz about the car being used to run apps.

The last part of the sales simulation is the negotiation of the car in used stores, considering the exchange in cars of the same value as a new Onix Plus.

At Nazaré Multimarcas, the worst assessment: R$ 65,000 in exchange for a 2018 Honda Civic.

At Gabriel Automóveis de São Caetano, they offered the best evaluation of all: R$ 80,000 in exchange for a 2021 Jeep Renegade. It was the only place that, despite the high mileage, valued the fact that it was intact and under warranty, with all the revisions made at the dealership.

Stock Exchange

Value in November 2019: R$ 70,000

Current value of the new model: R$ 110,650

Value of used in KBB table: R$ 81,571

Best offer in simulation: R$ 80,000

Worst offer in simulation: R$ 65,000

Chevrolet Onix Plus – 96,592 km

Datasheet: Version: Premier 1.0 12V Turbo Motor: 3 cylinders, front, transverse, 999 cm312V, turbo, 116/116 hp at 5,500 rpm, 16.8/16.3 kgmf

at 2000 rpm Exchange: Automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive Safe: BRL 1,112 (Four Wheels Profile) Reviews: Up to 100,000 km – R$ 7,252 Monthly spend: Fuel: BRL 1,721 Consumption: In the month: 12 km/l with 29.9% running in the city

Since Dec/19: 13.2 km/l with 29.5% city travel Fuel: Flex (petrol)