Lucas Moura’s provocation to Palmeiras leaks in Tottenham video; watch – Football

Disputing the European pre-season with Tottenham, in England, Lucas Moura showed that he is still connected to Brazilian football. The striker not only followed the classification of his former club, São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil, but also provoked rival Palmeiras, who was the victim of elimination.

The video released by Tottenham shows the athletes’ preparation before the friendly against Sevilla, which took place today at 10 am. But what stands out is a speech by Lucas Moura about the last Choque-Rei.

“São Paulo won… (eliminates) Palmeiras, (who came) big, with pride”, Lucas is heard in the background.

Tottenham posted a video with Lucas Moura talking in the background: “São Paulo won. Palmeiras big, in the pride.” KKKKKKKKKKK?? pic.twitter.com/qjW8ppwP0e — We are São Paulo (@somosaopaulinos) July 16, 2022

It is worth remembering that in the current squad of the English club there are two more Brazilians besides Lucas. Rumors point out that the Brazilian striker could be talking to Emerson Royal or Richarlison.

Making his debut today, the ‘Pigeon’ recently arrived from Everton to take over Tottenham’s number 9 shirt. On national soil, he was revealed by América-MG and played for Fluminense, later managing to transfer to Watford, also from England.

Right-back Emerson Royal had a brief spell at São Paulo, shortly after Lucas left, in 2014, still in the under-17. Afterwards, the right-back played for Ponte Preta and Atlético-MG, before being sold to Barcelona.