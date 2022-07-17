Machine Behind ‘God Particle’ Is Searching for Dark Matter

CERN’s particle accelerator was responsible for discovering the Higgs boson, also known as the ‘God particle’

Ten years ago, a team operating the world’s largest particle accelerator made history by discovering the Higgs boson, something fundamental to understanding the creation of the universe, and which earned it the nickname “God particle”.

After a break of more than three years for improvements, the accelerator, run by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN, for its acronym in French), is collecting data again. This time, the aim is to prove the existence of another mysterious substance – dark matter.

Although most scientists believe in the existence of dark matter, no one has yet been able to see or create it. The data collection and power improvements performed at the particle accelerator, called the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), could give researchers one of their best chances to visualize and understand the substance.

“If we can discover the properties of dark matter, we will discover what our galaxy is made of,” said Joshua Ruderman, a professor of physics at New York University. “It would be revolutionary.”

Dark matter has fascinated physicists for decades. Many believe that it forms a significant part of the universe, and learning more about it can give clues to how the universe came to be.

All the stars, planets and galaxies in the universe make up just 5% of the matter in it, according to CERN scientists. About 27% of the universe is believed to be composed of dark matter, which does not absorb, reflect or emit light, making it extremely difficult to detect. Researchers say it exists because they’ve seen its gravitational pull on objects — and witnessed how it helps distort light.

They’re hoping the LHC can help. The accelerator was built over a decade by the European Organization for Nuclear Research to help answer outstanding questions in particle physics. The device is located approximately 100 meters below ground, in a tunnel near the French-Swiss border and the city of Geneva. Its circumference extends for almost 27 kilometers.

Inside the accelerator, superconducting magnets are cooled to approximately minus 271 degrees Celsius – colder than space – as two beams of particles traveling at close to the speed of light collide. Using advanced sensors and monitors, scientists analyze substances created by these collisions, which reproduce conditions similar to the Big Bang. This allows them to learn about the universe’s earliest moments.

The device started working in September 2008, but has been shut down several times for improvements. Over the past three years, engineers have optimized the throttle so it can detect more data and run at higher speeds. Now the accelerator can run at its highest energy level ever: 13.6 trillion electron volts; allowing scientists to run larger and more complex experiments that could yield new insights into particle physics.

“This is a significant increase,” said Mike Lamont, director of accelerators and technology at CERN. “It opens the way for new discoveries.”

At the beginning of the universe, particles were massless, so scientists have long questioned how stars, planets and life forms came to be. In 1964, physicists François Englert, Peter Higgs and others theorized that a force field gave the particles mass when they connected, but they couldn’t document the system’s existence.

The discovery of the Higgs boson particle, a part of the hypothetical force field, won Englert and Higgs a Nobel Prize in Physics.

The particle fascinated scientists as well as the general public. CERN and the accelerator are featured prominently in Dan Brown’s book and in the movie that adapts the novel and bears the same name “Angels and Demons”.

But now researchers want to answer more troubling questions, particularly those involving dark matter.

During the LHC’s four-year experiment, scientists hope to find evidence of dark matter. As they turn on the machine, the protons spin at nearly the speed of light. The hope, according to the researchers, is that when they collide, they will create new particles that resemble the properties of dark matter.

They also hope to learn more about how the Higgs boson particle behaves. On Tuesday, shortly after the accelerator began collecting data, scientists at CERN announced they had found three new “exotic” particles that could give clues to how subatomic particles connect to each other.

“High-energy accelerators remain the most powerful microscope at our disposal for exploring nature at the smallest scales and discovering the fundamental laws that govern the universe,” said Gian Giudice, head of the Theory Department at CERN.

Ruderman of New York University said CERN’s journey to learn about dark matter and explain the origins of the universe makes him eagerly await the results of the experiment. Research excites him a lot. “That’s my reason for waking up in the mornings,” he said.

Once data starts to be produced from the experiment, Ruderman will check to see if new particles are emerging. Even if it does, it will be difficult to tell right away whether it is dark matter or not.

First, you will need to assess whether the particle in question emits light. If it does, that makes it less likely that it’s dark matter. Second, the particle must show signs of having been around for a long time and not decompose immediately, since dark matter should, in theory, be able to last for billions of years. They also expect the particle to behave similarly to current theories about dark matter.

Ruderman said it could take more than four years to make the discovery.

If CERN scientists don’t discover dark matter in the next four years, they have more updates in the works. Improvements are likely to take three years after the last pauses, leaving the fourth round of data collection and experiments expected to start in 2029.

As planned, the attempt could collect ten times more data than previous experiments, according to the CERN website. But unlocking the secrets of the universe is not simple.

“It’s difficult and it’s something that could take a lifetime of research,” Ruderman said. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA