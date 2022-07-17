Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shoots up 6% and registers one of the biggest highs of the week; Will the ‘ugly duckling’ of the Ibovespa return to being a swan?

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) it was once one of the most beautiful swans on the Ibovespa: the retailers skyrocketed between 2015 and 2020 and enriched many people. But, since then, the company has reversed the plot of the famous fairy tale and has become the ugly duckling of B3, accumulating a drop of more than 88% in the last 12 months.

But, surprising that it thought the decline would be the end of Magalu’s story, the company has rehearsed a recovery in recent days.

MGLU3 shares rose 6.11% this week and are among the highest on the Ibovespa. Will the retailer turn into a swan again, or was the boom just the ugly duckling’s last breath?

Before finding out the answer to this question, see which other stocks were positive highlights of the main B3 index in the period:

Action Variation Natura ON (NTCO3) +9.52% BB Seguridade ON (BBSE3) +8.52% Magazine Luiza ON (MGLU3) +6.11% Raia Drogasil ON (RADL3) +4.46% Americanas ON (AMER3) +3.29% Source: TradeMap

Also check out the biggest drops of the week:

Action Variation SLC Agrícola ON (SLCE3) -13.64% 3R Petroleum ON (RRRP3) -12.64% PN espadrilles (ALPA4) -12.46% B3 ON (B3SA3) -12.33% Bradespar PN (BRAP4) -11.61% Source: TradeMap

What’s behind Magazine Luiza’s rise (MGLU3)

Back at Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), one of the ways to see if the stock rally is just a sketch or a lasting move is by understanding what sparked the rally this week.

One factor that entered the radar of investors was the vote on the benefits PEC, approved in the Chamber of Deputies last Wednesday (13).

The text brings the expansion of several social programs, increasing the income of millions of families, but it is still uncertain how much of this amount can end up returning to the purchase of non-essential items.

For Victor Benndorf, managing partner of Benndorf Consultoria, the move comes in the wake of a kind of “bargain hunt”, since there are no major turning points in the macroeconomic scenario. “Inflation may soon reach the top, but there is no guarantee that it will subside so quickly.”

Therefore, the prospects for Magazine Luiza remain cloudy, at least in the short term. Still, most analysts indicate the purchase of MGLU3 shares, according to TradeMap.

The platform compiled the recommendations of 15 analysis houses and reached the following result: nine of them indicate the purchase of the shares, while another six bet on the maintenance. The calculated average target price is BRL 8.81, which represents an upside potential of 216% for Magalu.

Commodities dominate the negative end of the Ibovespa

In addition to Magazine Luiza, stocks linked to commodities were also the highlight of the Ibovespa in the week, but at the negative end of the index.

The assets of oil exporters and producers were affected by investor concerns about the health of the global economy amid an intense process of monetary tightening in developed countries.

In China, for example, the coronavirus remains the biggest pressure point, with new regions adopting restrictive measures as a way to contain the spread of the disease.

Despite the efforts of the local government to try to keep the economy warm through fiscal and monetary stimulus packages, economists fear that the measures are insufficient.

Inside the Asian giant, some banks froze assets, signaling an even more serious crisis than projected.

With that, the Agricultural SLC (SLCE3), producer of cotton, soybeans and corn, retreated 13.64% and led the losses of the last few days. The second biggest drop of the week was 3R Petroleum ON (RRRP3), down 12.64%