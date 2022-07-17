Makossa party moves the Galeria dos Estados this Saturday (15/7)

posted on 07/16/2022 06:00



A reference in the spectrum of black culture in Brasília, Makossa celebrates 20 years of accomplishment. The traditional black dance, which has taken place at the Galeria dos Estados since 2002, returns to the nightlife of the central region of the city this Saturday (7/16) from 10pm, with a great party, under the command of producers Léo Cinelli and Chicco Here in the. The main attraction is the rapper from São Paulo, Rappi’n Hood.

Also working as a radio and TV presenter, Antônio Luiz Júnior, Rappin’Hood brings themes such as social denunciation, racial awareness and empowerment of the country’s black and marginalized population in its songs. While remaining faithful to these precepts, he innovates by mixing different sounds with rap, inserting the musical genre into a broad debate on MPB.

The other highlights of the dance are DJs who will take turns on two stages. At the Galeria, Kefing from São Paulo and Miria lvez, Bourog, Chocolaty and Ketlen from Brasilia will perform; and at Underbaile, Morenno, Klap, Umiranda, J4K3, Underluv, The Beat’son and Pepê.

Made by LCA Produções, over the years Makossa has become a laboratory of creation and experience, in terms of structure, activation and scenography for other events in the Federal District. It was also known for bringing nightlife to the center of the capital. Due to the collapse that hit the place, there were some itinerant editions of the dance, which were interrupted in the pandemic. The last edition had been in November 2019, in Setor Comercial Sul. In the resumption, last April, in the form of a festival, there were two days of programming, with DJs and a special guest, the singer Flora Matos.

For its artistic relevance, Makossa was honored last April, with a plaque granted by the Administration of Brasília, which brings a text contextualizing the performance at the Galeria dos Estados.





INTERVIEW / CHICCO AQUINO

What contribution has Makossa given to the artistic segment in Brasília?

Makossa helped to spread, in Plano Piloto, the culture of traditional black dances still very present in the surrounding regions and, consequently, became a showcase for many artists from all over DF. I think this legacy of continuous construction over the years is a great differentiator for Makossa.

Was any edition more striking and why?

There were some editions that marked me a lot. I highlight the one from November 2016, when we brought one of the biggest attractions in the world with regard to turntablism, a technique of using turntables as a mixing instrument, which was DJ Craze. It was a collective catharsis at the Galeria dos Estados. In 2018, with the collapse of the viaduct, we held one of our most important editions at SBN (Setor Bancário Norte). It was the first edition after the collapse and there was a whole commotion and anxiety regarding the acceptance of the ball outside its place of origin. It was historic!

How do you rate the edition that took place at Mané Garrincha Stadium?

It was our biggest edition, the one at Estádio Mané Garrincha, with the presence of my idol as a DJ commanding the dance! DJ Jazzy Jeff, iconic artist and an integral part of the foundation of hip hop culture, world-renowned for the Fresh Prince of Bel Air show, alongside Will Smith.

Highlight any other?

To close this quartet of historical editions, I highlight the first edition of this year, in April. The return to the Galeria dos Estados, after the revitalization of the entire space, after two years of a pandemic, all this was very surreal. I was also very impressed by two other factors: we held a two-day edition, Saturday and Sunday, with a performance by the giant Skratch Bastid and, for the first time, we had a show with live music inside the dance, which was the show of Flora Matos. We live two magical days. All these editions that I mentioned were packaged by other complementary actions, such as workshops, experiences and extra-event activities, creating an atmosphere and experience beyond the balls.

Have the resident DJs held up over time?

Over time, the team of residents grew. In the beginning, it was just DJ Jamaika. Then we invited DJ Chokolaty. We are talking about two pillars of the DF culture – alongside DJ Celsão, I think they are the main DJs of this culture here in DF. Then I became the third resident DJ and then DJ OG L became the fourth resident team name. At the time, his stage name was Batma, who later became LM and now signs as OG L.

Whose was the best performance among the guest artists?

Difficult question. But as I said before, if I could choose, I would go with two: DJ Craze (2016) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (2018). Now if you say it can only be one, I’ll take the Jazzy Jeff set in 2018.

How important is the awarding of a plaque by the Administration of Brasília to mark two decades of Makossa?

This is something that really makes us very happy and proud. Brazil has a capital and that capital has a center. In the center of the capital of Brazil there is a sign and this sign is for a party. Bro, this is almost surreal in the face of the circumstances we are living. For us, it’s much more than a sign or a party, but it has enormous meaning. This recognition was one of the most beautiful moments in our history. We cannot fail to thank some people in this process. The administrator of Brasilia, Dr. Ilka, the architect and designer Danilo Barbosa, author of the city’s official signage, and the artist Key Amorim, who customized the sign with her art.

What was the criterion for choosing the attractions of the commemorative party?

The attractions were chosen thinking about the meeting of generations. Makossa wants to show that tradition and innovation go hand in hand and that we can build a reality that embraces and includes everyone in the ride.

INTERVIEW // LEO CINELLI

How, when and under what circumstances did the Makossa idea come about?

Makossa was created on March 22, 2003, with the aim of being a bimonthly party, mixing in its concept the culture of black dances in favor of the revitalization of the South Entertainment Sector.

Was the proposal to create a project that valued black culture in Brasília?

Yes, spreading their musical style, dance and behavior, but over time, we incorporated other elements, such as hip hop culture and street art.

What assessment do you make of these 20 years of baile black?

That it was something built with dedication, love and without any pretense of becoming what it is today. And this spread in a work that has evolved, that has become serious, of inclusion, made by several hands and that proposes a true narrative with its audience.

Why the choice of Galeria dos Estados as the venue for the event?

The intention of making Makossa in the center of the city came for two reasons: for the ease of access: we have the bus station next door, today we also have the subway. In addition, the Galeria dos Estados is a point of convergence in the flow of people passing through the city. And for the cultural revitalization of the Setor de Diversões Sul, SDS, a public place for this purpose, but which, at the time, and until today, has its function a little distorted.

What memories do you have of the first edition?

The feeling of creating something new, magical and full of energy. Perhaps the most striking was that, at the time, the basement floor of Teatro Dulcina (where the first edition of Makossa was held) was not cemented, but we saw that that location was perfect for one of the dance floors. And through an agreement, we exchanged the rent for the entire space for 60 bags of cement and a sand truck, which we got from a sponsor. We literally built our dance floor for the first Makossa!

Makossa 20 Years

Today (Saturday), from 10 pm, at the Galeria dos Estados. Ticket R$ 50 (first batch), value subject to change. Sale: makossabsb.com.br. Not recommended for under 18s. More information: 98431-1745.