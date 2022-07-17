Man kills wife with clubs and crashes car into tanker truck in Beberibe

A man with undisclosed identity beat his companion to death in the municipality of Beberibe, on the east coast of Ceará, on Saturday morning, 16, and caused a serious accident on CE-040 during an attempt to flee the scene of the crime. After committing the femicide, which took place in the community of Sucatinga, a rural area of ​​the municipality, the suspect invaded the opposite direction of the highway and frontally collided the vehicle he was driving with a tank truck loaded with diesel oil.

With the crash, the heavy vehicle overturned in the middle of the road and dumped part of the fuel load that was being transported. The passenger car was thrown to the right side of the road corridor. The hood of the car was completely destroyed. The information was confirmed to the THE PEOPLE by the 1st Platoon of the Beberibe Military Police, who attended the accident site to isolate the area and provide operational support to the traffic flow on the highway.

The two drivers involved in the accident were rescued by agents of the Military Fire Department. The truck driver suffered only minor injuries and did not require medical attention. The man who was driving the car was removed from the wreckage with serious injuries to his body and taken by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the Municipal Hospital of Beberibe under police escort. In the early afternoon, the suspect was transferred to a hospital in Fortaleza, where he remains hospitalized.

About the subject









The victim, identified as Maria Vânia Pereira Fabrício, 42, was a public servant at a municipal school in Beberibe. Witnesses told police that she and her partner were in the process of getting divorced. The circumstances of the femicide will be investigated by the local Civil Police Station, which opened an inquiry to investigate the case.

The mayor of Beberibe, Michele Queiroz, released a note of condolence on social media regretting the murder of the servant. In the text, she pays condolences to the woman’s family and asks for a response from the authorities to the crime.

“My deep regret goes to Maria Vânia’s family, who was murdered today by her partner in Sucatinga. Manoel de Lima school servant. A sad case of femicide. May there be justice for Vânia. Very sad,” he wrote. In the publication, the manager shared a photo in which she appears alongside Vânia and two other women. The text ends with the hashtag “mourning”.





looted diesel

Before the authorities arrived at the accident site, there were records of looting of the diesel cargo that was being transported by the tanker. After the vehicle tipped over, a large amount of fuel was dumped in the middle of the highway. Luckily, even with the frontal collision between the vehicles, no explosion was registered, which avoided a tragedy of even greater damage due to the risk of fire with the flammable liquid that spread across the road.

As a result of the accident, the road was partially blocked for vehicle traffic. Traffic will remain free on only one of the lanes until the truck is removed from the site. THE PEOPLE requested updates on the occurrence from the State Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS). Through a note, the folder confirmed the suspect’s arrest and said that he remains under police escort in a health unit.

With him, the Military Police seized two cell phones and a piece of wood, which would have been used in the crime. Also according to the Secretariat, the Beberibe Municipal Police Station is already investigating the possible participation of the man in other crimes recorded in the city. The transgressions, however, were not detailed.

denunciations



The SSPDS reinforces that the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information, with confidentiality and anonymity guaranteed.

Dial-Report: 181

SSPDS WhatsApp: (85) 3101 0181

Beberibe Municipal Police Station: (85) 3338 2590

Updated at 4:46pm

LISTEN TO PODCAST FLIGHT 168 BACKSTAGE

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags