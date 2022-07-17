Marcos Oliveira joins Poliana Moça’s plot

From this Friday’s chapter (15th), we will be able to follow the special participation of actor Marcos Oliveira in ‘Poliana Moça’. he will interpret Romeo, owner of “Parque Collodi”, an abandoned amusement park.

Romeu is a lonely man, owner of the bankrupt “Parque Collodi”, place where Pinocchio (João Pedro Delfino) is going through several adventures. He’s a character who doesn’t accept the harsh reality of life and that’s why he closed the park gates. Romeo thinks being stuck in the past is the perfect choice for someone who doesn’t want to face his problems.

Strong-tempered, the park’s owner refuses to admit the mistakes he’s made over the years. We will be able to learn more about Romeo’s personality in the next episodes. That’s because he will start to see life differently with the arrival of Pinocchio in the park.

This is not the actor’s first production on SBT. He participated in “Blood of My Blood” in 1995. The artist has just undergone surgery to treat a fistula he has in the urethra, he has a colostomy and was walking with a catheter in his bladder. He reveals that he is going through a difficult time and what he most wants is to recover soon so he can go back to work in the same way as before.

Eric tries to apologize to Otto and ends up getting in trouble.

In the chapter that aired this Friday (15) came the big day of the premiere of “Factor 500”. Kessya (Duda Pimenta) and Poliana (Sophia Valverde) got ready together in the mansion. They took the opportunity to take pictures together and Otto (Dalton Vigh) made a point of taking pictures with his daughter, as a souvenir.

Sara then announces the arrival of Bento (Davi Campolongo) and Éric (Lucas Burgatti) who are super excited about the premiere. The foursome then insists on taking a picture together, but Otto doesn’t like his daughter’s closeness to the bad boy.

Seeing the businessman’s discomfort, Érica tries to apologize, but gets nervous and ends up calling Poliana’s father “uncle”, an intimacy that bothered Otto even more.

