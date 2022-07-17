Mari Fernandez says that ‘piseiro is not a fad’: ‘He came to stay’

The voice as hoarse and tired as it is excited on the other end of the line proves that Mari Fernandez is definitely living intensely. In July, the 21-year-old from Ceará will perform more than 30 shows, in an insane routine for someone who was unknown for just over a year.

Today informally elected the revelation of this São João, Mari Fernandez exploded last July, practically out of nowhere, when the success of the song Não, Não Vou left TikTok to reach the top of Spotify. The nickname “Marília Mendonça do piseiro“, given by the physical resemblance (the hair was dyed blonde, at the time) and the suffering compositions, helped in marketing, of course.

But nobody drags an estimated public of 120 thousand people, as she did at the June festival in Campina Grande (PB) two weeks ago, just on the basis of comparison.

“It was my biggest show”, he admits in an exclusive interview with Tangerine. “I always dreamed of singing to the crowds, but deep down I didn’t know if it would come true. I saw other singers doing lives for thousands of people, selling out shows and dreaming about it. In Campina Grande, the gates closed at 9 pm and I would only play at 2 am. The people were euphoric, if I had taken the stage without a time they would sing along.”

See the full show of Mari Fernandez in Campina Grande The singer made her debut at the festivities of São João

Today, with two albums released in one year, Mari Fernandez is the fifth most listened to artist in the country on Spotify and has nine songs among the 200 most played on the platform. While piseiro and electronic forró live their first São João for real — read with a flesh-and-blood audience — since the explosion with Os Barões da Pisadinha in the pandemic, the cearense says that the style is here to stay:

“Piseiro is a derivative of forró, and forró already has years of history. He will follow the same path, the piseiro is here to stay. Just watch the Viiixe festival [organizado por Xand Avião] which is touring Brazil with audiences of 20, 30 thousand people only with attractions from the piseiro, all from the northeast. The rhythm has consolidated, it is not a fad.”

Mari Fernandez: Feet on the ground and own party

Mari and her team made an effort to release the DVD Ao Vivo in Fortaleza before the June festivals, so that she would arrive with a repertoire to match the premiere. From him, successes such as Comunicação Falhou came out (partnership with another young man from the piseiro, Nathan), Intuition and Can Bet (with the idol Xand Plane), which have been sung at the top of their lungs in recent months.

Despite her meteoric success and young age, Mari Fernandez shows in her speech that she tries to keep her feet on the ground. “People are enjoying it, but I pray to God that I understand that life is full of ups and downs, and that I won’t always get it right. I’m not perfect. It is a difficult field to predict, we can never predict what will become successful”, she recalls.

The next step — and the big goal of the moment — comes at the end of the month. On July 30, she debuts in Fortaleza, where she lives, the Mari Sem Fim project, the first party that bears her name. With it, he intends to tour Brazil with the proposal of having no time to end and delivering “the party and the after in the same event”.

“Let’s test how much people can handle. I would venture to say that I can last five or six hours singing. With the help of the guys and having the next day off, of course”, she bets. “Having an event of mine was another big dream. There will always be three attractions, with me being the only permanent one. We will go through all the capitals.”